Vote for the First Annual Lookout Landing Awards

Welcome to the voting hub for the First Annual Lookout Landing Awards, also known as the Lookies. Who was Mariner of the Year? What was the best transaction? What was the best promotional item? It’s all up to you! This is your opportunity to make your voice heard about which players, games, and moments were the biggest and most memorable parts of the 2022 season.

The Lookout Landing staff has collaborated to come up with a consensus list of categories and nominees, but the winners are up to you. Some awards have specific criteria to guide you. For others, use your best judgment—how you interpret it is in fact part of what you’re voting for. Voting will be open through 7:00 am Pacific Time on Saturday, November 18th. Winners will be announced next week.

To vote, use the form at this link. You have to be signed into a Google account, but this is just a ballot-stuffing-prevention measure; we are not collecting email addresses or other personal information. (And if you think you can get around that protection, be warned that I have enlisted the aid of a Nerd™ to help detect and parse out other attempts at ballot-box stuffing, so no funny business.)

Happy voting!