Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/22: Logan Gilbert, Rafael Montero, and Ash Ketchum

In Mariners news:
- Xfinity subscribers may now use their provider login to watch the Mariners on the ROOT Sports app!
- Logan Gilbert got married!!
Julio posting from Logan Gilbert’s wedding! pic.twitter.com/22nUG2tgEf— Mariner Muse (@MarinerMuse) November 12, 2022
Around the league:
- The Houston Astros and reliever Rafael Montero agreed on a three-year, $34.5 million contract, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Instagram!
- The San Francisco Giants are preparing to woo one of their big offseason free agent targets.
It’s probably not very visible in the picture, but I just drove by Oracle Park and the scoreboard is illuminated with NPB star Kodai Senga in a #SFGiants uniform with the #41. It’s been reported #SFGameUp is interested in the free-agent righty and seems like a visit is imminent. pic.twitter.com/gtyVoq9Unb— Marc Delucchi (@maddelucchi) November 12, 2022
- The Chicago Cubs are apparently making waves in the shortstop market early in free agency.
Nick’s Pick:
- ICYMI, Ash Ketchum finally reached the apex of his twenty-five year Pokémon trainer career, when at just the age of 10, he finally became the World Champion by winning the Masters Eight Tournament. After a long, and seemingly one-sided battle, Ash’s Pikachu overcame enormous odds and shook off his opponent’s Great Blaze attack to deliver a devastating 100,000 Volts to clinch an improbable victory for himself, and his trainer. Anything is possible in these amazing times.
Breaking: After 25 years, 10-year-old Ash Ketchum is now the Pokémon world champion.— SportsNation (@SportsNation) November 11, 2022
Ketchum becomes the world's top trainer after winning the Masters Eight Tournament. pic.twitter.com/eFylTz1yv0
