Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/13/22: Logan Gilbert, Rafael Montero, and Ash Ketchum

It’s Sunday, and if it’s Sunday, it’s Meet The Links.

By Nick Tucker
In Mariners news:

  • Xfinity subscribers may now use their provider login to watch the Mariners on the ROOT Sports app!
  • Logan Gilbert got married!!

Around the league:

  • The Houston Astros and reliever Rafael Montero agreed on a three-year, $34.5 million contract, as reported by ESPN’s Jeff Passan on Instagram!
  • The San Francisco Giants are preparing to woo one of their big offseason free agent targets.
  • The Chicago Cubs are apparently making waves in the shortstop market early in free agency.

Nick’s Pick:

  • ICYMI, Ash Ketchum finally reached the apex of his twenty-five year Pokémon trainer career, when at just the age of 10, he finally became the World Champion by winning the Masters Eight Tournament. After a long, and seemingly one-sided battle, Ash’s Pikachu overcame enormous odds and shook off his opponent’s Great Blaze attack to deliver a devastating 100,000 Volts to clinch an improbable victory for himself, and his trainer. Anything is possible in these amazing times.

