Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/12/22: Chris Flexen, James Click, and Jon Daniels

Good day and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into it.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners are reportedly drawing a good deal of trade interest in right-hander Chris Flexen.
Around the league...
- In a shocking move, the Astros fired General Manager James Click after he and owner Jim Crane could not come to an agreement on a contract extension.
- The Rays have brought on former Rangers executive Jon Daniels to serve as Senior Advisor for Baseball Operations.
- Dodgers reliever Blake Treinen is set to undergo shoulder surgery, which could keep him out of commission for 2023.
- Nick Anderson’s free agency was short-lived as the reliever agreed to a one-year contract with Atlanta.
- Right-hander José Ureña has signed a one-year deal to return to the Rockies.
- Noelvi Marte shook off a cold Arizona Fall League showing to this point, delivering big time in a game that knocked the Peoria Javelinas (Seattle’s team) out of the playoffs.
- The Dodgers declined their team option on third baseman Justin Turner, making him a free agent.
Anders’ picks...
- The Seahawks play in Munich, Germany this weekend. Marshawn Lynch got there first to get an early walkthrough.
