Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/22: Julio Rodríguez, Robert Suárez, and Clayton Kershaw

Let the games begin!

By Anders Jorstad
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! MLB free agency is now underway, and we’ve got a handful of deals to get to.

  • Congratulations to Silver Slugger Award winner Julio Rodríguez! (Here’s a full list of the Silver Slugger winners)
  • More insight from Jerry at the GM Meetings.
  • This could be one of those outfielders Jerry is looking at adding. Brandon Nimmo would allow the Mariners to shift Julio to a corner.
  • The Mariners produced the Pitcher of the Year at the Single-A, High-A, and Double-A level. Congrats Joseph!

  • After a week filled with fake accounts taking over, Twitter has undone one of its worst decisions to date.

