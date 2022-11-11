Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/11/22: Julio Rodríguez, Robert Suárez, and Clayton Kershaw

Hello everyone! MLB free agency is now underway, and we’ve got a handful of deals to get to.
In Mariners news...
- Congratulations to Silver Slugger Award winner Julio Rodríguez! (Here’s a full list of the Silver Slugger winners)
Making a statement in his rookie season. @JRODshow44 is an American League Silver Slugger Award winner! #SeaUsRise— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) November 10, 2022
- More insight from Jerry at the GM Meetings.
"I've always seen free agency as a way to augment a good team."— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 10, 2022
After a promising 2022 season, @Mariners President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto discusses which areas the ballclub will look to address this offseason.#MLBTonight | @jonmorosi | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/tmMRxDXFRu
- This could be one of those outfielders Jerry is looking at adding. Brandon Nimmo would allow the Mariners to shift Julio to a corner.
Sources: #Mariners have expressed formal interest in free agent outfielder Brandon Nimmo, a Wyoming native. Mariners are looking for a left-handed bat and improved on-base percentage. Nimmo would bring both. @MLBNetwork @SeattleSports— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 10, 2022
- The Mariners produced the Pitcher of the Year at the Single-A, High-A, and Double-A level. Congrats Joseph!
More accolades on the farm— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) November 10, 2022
Joseph Hernandez is the California League Pitcher of the Year after an outstanding season with the @ModestoNuts! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/1cyQIfqPN9
- The 2022 All-MLB ballot is now open. Go vote for some Mariners!
Around the league...
- A total of 14 players received qualifying offers as they head into free agency.
- The Rangers sent infielder Nick Solak to the Reds in exchange for cash considerations.
- The Pirates acquired first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Rays.
- Reliever Robert Suárez wasn’t a free agent for long, as the Padres have agreed to a five-year deal with the right-hander.
- The Dodgers are reportedly on the verge of re-signing left-hander Clayton Kershaw to a one-year contract.
- Justin Verlander officially opted out of his contract with the Astros, making him a free agent.
- Jeff Passan at ESPN provided his predictions for the offseason, including which teams would be big spenders and who would land the big-ticket free agents. ($)
- It really was a banner year for rookie players in 2022, writes Chris Gilligan at Fangraphs.
Anders’ picks...
