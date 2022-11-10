Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/10/22: Jerry Dipoto Notes, Jake Odorizzi, and Nick Anderson

Hello everyone! Today is the official start of free agency (at 2pm PT). I doubt we see any major signings today, but it’s great to know that things could happen at any point now. Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Jon Morosi gave some thoughts on the Mariners’ approach to this offseason.
Is Seattle in the shortstop sweepstakes? @jonmorosi explains where the AL West club stands in the free agent market and how they would accommodate a marquee signing in the middle infield.#MLBNHotStove | #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/hZtN9mIHl9— MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 9, 2022
- Jerry Dipoto himself poured some cold water on the notion that the Mariners will make a big splurge in free agency this offseason, suggesting that the team will likely be more involved via trade.
- Congratulations, Prelander!
Congratulations to Prelander Berroa on being named the Northwest League Pitcher of the Year, posting a 2.06 ERA and 97 Ks in 65.2 innings before being promoted to the @ARTravs! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/hrbL6ryDkq— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) November 9, 2022
- Additional congratulations to Spencer and Isaiah!
A few more stars ⭐️⭐️@SpencerPackard and @isaiah_campbell have been named Northwest League All-Stars! #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/kQ2ejQIA15— Mariners Player Development (@MsPlayerDev) November 9, 2022
- Corey Brock at The Athletic outlined three possible offseason plans for the M’s this winter depending on how much they’re willing to commit for 2023. ($)
- That’s our Big Dumper!
Cal Raleigh is our All-Remarkable Team catcher with 52 points on the season.— Inside Edge (@IE_MLB) November 9, 2022
Cal, or Big Dumper, was incredible at getting extra base hits. In fact, his 60.3% extra-base hit rate against right-handed pitchers was the best in MLB. #SeaUsRise | #AllRemarkableTeam pic.twitter.com/fxyaK6U5CN
Around the league...
- Kiley McDaniel at ESPN listed the top 50 free agents with contract projections for each one. ($). Ben Clemens at Fangraphs also gave his list of the top 50 free agents.
- Sam Haggerty and Matt Festa will be playing for Team Italy in the WBC.
TEAM ITALY WBC NEWS— Shawn (@Shawn_Spradling) November 9, 2022
Italy’s WBC prep “La Missione Classic” is underway. Players included:
Ben DeLuzio
Matt Festa
David & Dominic Fletcher
Vito Friscia
Sam Haggerty
Nicky Lopez
Joey Marciano
Miles Mastrobuoni
Andre Pallante
Vinnie Pasquantino
Mitchell Stumpo
Brett Sullivan
- James Paxton won’t be coming home this winter, sadly.
The Red Sox announce LHP James Paxton has exercised his one-year, $4 million player option— Jen McCaffrey (@jcmccaffrey) November 9, 2022
- In a surprise move, the Rays outrighted stud reliever Nick Anderson. The right-hander has been marred by injuries since 2020.
- The Rangers began to address their lack of depth at starting pitcher by acquiring right-hander Jake Odorizzi from Atlanta.
- Aaron Judge and Paul Goldschmidt were named the 2022 Hank Aaron Award winners.
Anders’ picks...
