 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/10/22: Jerry Dipoto Notes, Jake Odorizzi, and Nick Anderson

Jerry provided some early insights on the team’s approach this winter.

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Atlanta Braves at Miami Marlins Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone! Today is the official start of free agency (at 2pm PT). I doubt we see any major signings today, but it’s great to know that things could happen at any point now. Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Jon Morosi gave some thoughts on the Mariners’ approach to this offseason.
  • Jerry Dipoto himself poured some cold water on the notion that the Mariners will make a big splurge in free agency this offseason, suggesting that the team will likely be more involved via trade.
  • Congratulations, Prelander!
  • Additional congratulations to Spencer and Isaiah!
  • Corey Brock at The Athletic outlined three possible offseason plans for the M’s this winter depending on how much they’re willing to commit for 2023. ($)
  • That’s our Big Dumper!

Around the league...

  • James Paxton won’t be coming home this winter, sadly.

Anders’ picks...

  • For anyone who is looking for a show to watch...I can’t recommend Star Wars: Andor enough. Even if you’ve never watched a piece of Star Wars content in your life, it’s amazing television so far and requires no prior knowledge of the universe (they’re 10 episodes in to a 12 episode season).

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...