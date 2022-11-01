Mariners Moose Tracks, 11/1/22: Justin Turner, Mike Trout, and Julio Rodriguez

In Mariners news...
- In case you missed the most important news from yesterday, the hottest new couple in Seattle sports:
absolutely incredible hard launch from these two, no notes. pic.twitter.com/MBs2PIB31u— Jess Whitney (@Jessica_Whitney) November 1, 2022
- Everett AquaSox pitcher Jimmy Joyce had a record-setting season with the club.
FROG FRACTS: Did you know that in 2022, @JoyceJimmyy set the single season club record for innings pitched (112.2) and strikeouts (133)? pic.twitter.com/5PACy0AXPd— Everett AquaSox (@EverettAquaSox) October 31, 2022
Around the league...
- MLB’s revenue this year has been announced to be just shy of $11 billion.
MLB revenue is not divided evenly (as you know) but if it was that would be roughly $360 million or so per team. https://t.co/6kmBwuSHcI— JJ Cooper (@jjcoop36) November 1, 2022
- ICYMI: World Series Game 3 has been postponed to today due to a forecast of heavy rain yesterday evening.
- Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times ponders if Mike Trout will ever play for his hometown team, the Philadelphia Phillies, given their recent success this season.
- Congrats to Los Angeles Dodgers’ third baseman Justin Turner on winning the 2022 Roberto Clemente Award for his contributions to community and sportsmanship on and off the field.
- With Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski leading a record four different franchises to the pennant, should more teams adopt his “Moneyball” approach?
Becca’s picks...
- In more Seahawks news, head coach Pete Carroll has tied Bud Grant for 18th on the all-time win list!
168 wins. Tying Bud Grant for 18th all time.— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 31, 2022
Congrats, @PeteCarroll! pic.twitter.com/P5ZSvO4gjp
