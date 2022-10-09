Looking for a Mariners Watch Party for the ALDS? Sign up here.

First thing’s first: if you’ve already signed up last week for the Wild Card Series Watch Parties, you do not have to sign up again UNLESS you are in the Mariners market (live in WA, OR, ID, MT or AK). You’ll see why in a second.

The Wild Card Series Watch Parties and gatherings were a success! It was so wonderful seeing everyone’s photos. So wonderful, we’re sharing a few:

Grid View Abisko, Sweden

Atlanta, GA

Washington D.C.

Fircrest, WA

Moscow, ID

Philadelphia, PA

Queen Anne Beer Hall

Providence, RI

St. Andrews, Scotland

Sign Up Forms

If you live in Washington, sign up here. (you need to submit a form even if you submitted one last week)

If you live in Alaska, Idaho, Montana or Oregon, sign up here. (you need to submit a form even if you submitted one last week)

If you live out-of-market, sign up here (you do not need to resubmit a form if you signed up last week)

GOMS