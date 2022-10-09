 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Oct 09, 2022

Link to our petition in the “Seen on Social Media” section!

By Shay Weintraub
“Knock knock.”

“Who’s there?”

“Rally.”

“Rally, who?”

“RALLY SHOE LET’S GO BABYYYYYYY”

Vote for Photo of the Game

  • OCTOBER 08: The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays with a score of 10 to 9. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 08: Julio Rodriguez #44 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate Adam Frazier #26 RBI double to take the lead against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in game two Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
  • Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after scoring on a double hit by J.P. Crawford #3 against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in game two Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
  • Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
  • Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in game two  Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
  • Three runs scored after Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) collided trying to catch a Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) blooper as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 10-9 Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
  • Fans pose for a photo prior to the Wild Card Series game between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 8, 2022 Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Poll

Pick your favorite photo from WC Game 2 at TOR:

view results
  • 39%
    The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series.
    (57 votes)
  • 21%
    Julio Rodriguez #44 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate Adam Frazier #26 RBI double to take the lead against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in game two
    (31 votes)
  • 14%
    Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after scoring on a double hit by J.P. Crawford #3 against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in game two
    (21 votes)
  • 2%
    Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning
    (4 votes)
  • 0%
    Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in game two
    (1 vote)
  • 21%
    Three runs scored after Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) collided trying to catch a Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) blooper
    (31 votes)
  • 0%
    Fans pose for a photo prior to the Wild Card Series game between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 8, 2022
    (1 vote)
146 votes total Vote Now

Vote for Photo of the Postgame

  • Julio Rodriguez #44 and Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
  • The Seattle Mariners celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
  • The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
  • Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Erik Swanson (50) celebrates with his family after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Seattle Mariners fans celebrate after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Rogers Centre John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports
  • Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hugs a teammate in the locker room after the teams Wild Card game two win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 8, 2022 Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images
  • J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners blows a kiss after the teams Wild Card Series game two win over the Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Poll

Pick your favorite photo from the WC Game 2 postgame celebration:

view results
  • 28%
    Julio Rodriguez #44 and Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series
    (34 votes)
  • 10%
    The Seattle Mariners celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022
    (12 votes)
  • 28%
    The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022
    (34 votes)
  • 5%
    Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Erik Swanson (50) celebrates with his family after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs
    (6 votes)
  • 5%
    Seattle Mariners fans celebrate after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Rogers Centre
    (7 votes)
  • 7%
    Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hugs a teammate in the locker room after the teams Wild Card game two win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 8, 2022
    (9 votes)
  • 14%
    J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners blows a kiss after the teams Wild Card Series game two win over the Toronto Blue Jays
    (17 votes)
119 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Cy Young winner Robbie Ray adds “teacher” to his list of accolades - Kate Pruesser

Adam Frazier won this game twice (overflow victory thread) - Zach Mason

Goonie Mariners never say die, rally back to sweep series from Blue Jays and advance to ALDS - Kate Pruesser

Seen on Social Media

  • If you can make it to a Mariners playoff game, DO IT
  • Julio is good. Sarah Langs is good. Baseball is good.
  • Watch Party Alert!
  • Secured the WC Series win. Secured Champ’s endorsement.

Trivia Question

On this Day in Mariners History: The Mariners play their first postseason game after winning a record 116 regular season games and won against/lost to Cleveland in Game 1, ultimately winning the series 3-2 in a best-of-5.

Did the Mariners win or lose Game 1?

Poll

In Game 1 of the 2001 ALDS, the Seattle Mariners came out with a:

view results
  • 52%
    Win
    (36 votes)
  • 47%
    Loss
    (33 votes)
69 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: Yesterday Cal Raleigh became the first Mariner to hit a home run in the postSEAson since ___________ did it on October 21, 2001.

Answer: Bret Boone

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll

Have you bought any PostSEAson merch yet?

view results
  • 18%
    Hell ya!
    (8 votes)
  • 2%
    I did last night!
    (1 vote)
  • 79%
    Not yet, waiting for it to get a little cheaper
    (35 votes)
44 votes total Vote Now

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to former Mariners:

Jake Lamb (miss u) (32), David Phelps (36) and Felix Fermin (59)!

Cleveland Guardians v Seattle Mariners
AUGUST 27: Jake Lamb #18 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the seventh inning at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Boston Red Sox v Seattle Mariners
SEATTLE, WA - JULY 25: Reliever David Phelps #46 of the Seattle Mariners delivers a pitch during a game against the Boston Red Sox at Safeco Field on July 25, 2017 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners won the game 6-5 in 13 innings.
Photo by Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
MLB: Archive
27 Feb 1996: Seattle Mariners shortstop Felix Fermin (10) posses for a photograph during Mariners team photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex in Peoria Arizona
Photo By John Cordes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

