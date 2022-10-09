The Daily Catch: Oct 09, 2022

“Knock knock.”

“Who’s there?”

“Rally.”

“Rally, who?”

“RALLY SHOE LET’S GO BABYYYYYYY”

Grid View OCTOBER 08: The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario. The Seattle Mariners defeated the Toronto Blue Jays with a score of 10 to 9. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

OCTOBER 08: Julio Rodriguez #44 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate Adam Frazier #26 RBI double to take the lead against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning in game two Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after scoring on a double hit by J.P. Crawford #3 against the Toronto Blue Jays during the eighth inning in game two Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners hits a three run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the sixth inning Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners throws a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in game two Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Three runs scored after Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette (11) and Toronto Blue Jays center fielder George Springer (4) collided trying to catch a Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) blooper as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 10-9 Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Fans pose for a photo prior to the Wild Card Series game between the Seattle Mariners and the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 8, 2022 Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Grid View Julio Rodriguez #44 and Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners celebrate in the locker room after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

The Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two to win the American League Wild Card Series at Rogers Centre on October 08, 2022 Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Erik Swanson (50) celebrates with his family after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Mariners fans celebrate after the game against the Toronto Blue Jays in game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Rogers Centre John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners hugs a teammate in the locker room after the teams Wild Card game two win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on Saturday, October 8, 2022 Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners blows a kiss after the teams Wild Card Series game two win over the Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Seen on Social Media

If you can make it to a Mariners playoff game, DO IT

when your team goes to the playoffs so you give the president of baseball ops a nice high five pic.twitter.com/jXhsNhyWH4 — Megan ALDS BABYYYY (@megan_corcoran_) October 9, 2022

Julio is good. Sarah Langs is good. Baseball is good.

Julio Rodríguez signing pregame autographs in a road city before a postseason game is everything that's good about baseball — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) October 8, 2022

Watch Party Alert!

Spirits remain high here in The Other Washington. Send us your watch party photos below! pic.twitter.com/HlHzE85CNZ — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 8, 2022

Secured the WC Series win. Secured Champ’s endorsement.

With Joc out of the post-season this year, your Seattle Mariners have the endorsement of Champ Pederson, M’s in 3 pic.twitter.com/qGxs19nT8T — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 9, 2022

Chris (from Bothell), I gotchu. Sign the petition here.

