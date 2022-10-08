Wild Card Round Game 2 Preview: SEA at TOR

Yesterday honestly feels like a dream to me. I’m sure I’m not alone in that sentiment. A shutout victory in the first game of a best-of-three series where the Mariners never trailed? Wow. A legendary pitching performance by Luis Castillo, the THE premiere free agent of the deadline, who will also be a Mariner for years to come? Phenomenal. Another iconic, clutch home run by Cal Raleigh? Gimme the Beef Boy, free my soul (must credit former Modesto Nuts play-by-play ace Keaton Gillogly).

So here we are, one more victory away from playing in the ALDS for the first time in 21 years. The mind reels.

Much like Cal Raleigh, the content on LL has been absolutely boppin’ this week. I hope you got a chance to read last night’s coverage by Zach Mason and Kate Preusser, and also there’s a great feature on today’s starter Robbie Ray also by Kate. And you can get caught up on all the Mariners things you might have missed on the internet yesterday with Shay’s Daily Catch.

Lineups!

Runnin’ it back from yesterday, but with Adam Frazier higher in the order. Why not!

Game time: 1:07 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Seattle Sports Radio 710 AM