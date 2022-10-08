Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/8/22: MLB Postseason News, Luis Castillo, and Manny Machado

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s go win a postseason series.
In the MLB Postseason...
- The Guardians, fueled by a homer by José Ramírez and a shutdown outing from Shane Bieber, defeated the Rays in the first game of their series 2-1.
- The Cardinals utterly collapsed in their first game against the Phillies, ultimately losing 6-3.
- Max Scherzer had an uncharacteristically rough outing, giving up four homers to the Padres who beat the Mets 7-1.
In Mariners news...
- Luis Castillo demonstrated exactly why the Mariners acquired him in the first place, wrote Corey Brock at The Athletic. ($)
- LL alum Amanda Lane took a look back at the last time the Mariners were in the playoffs in 2001 and why they were never destined to win in a piece at Baseball Prospectus. ($)
- Charles Hamaker spoke with the Mariners Hometown Nine Class of 2027.
Around the league...
- It’s always great to see players make an effort to learn each other’s languages.
Wow, Manny just encouraged Ha-Seong with the Korean words— Joseph Kim (@blackwings2011) October 8, 2022
“I love you !” (사랑해) I think his pronunciation is perfect lol pic.twitter.com/isSvA8aAvA
- The Rangers kicked off their managerial search by interviewing their current interim manager, Tony Beasley.
- The Reds are not planning to make a lot of moves this winter, anticipating entering 2023 in a similar spot to where they are right now.
