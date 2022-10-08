The Daily Catch: Oct 08, 2022

Good morning, Mariners fans! It’s time to change the sign: it has been (1) day(s) since our last playoff game.

Vote for Photo of the Game

Poll Pick your favorite photo from Game 1 vs. Toronto Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates during the seventh inning

The Seattle Mariners celebrate the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One

Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates his homerun with Seattle Mariners Infield Eugenio Suarez (28) during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1

Seattle Mariners Outfield Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1

Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) blows a bubble as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in game one

Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts as he comes out of the game in the eighth inning vote view results 13% Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates during the seventh inning (35 votes)

21% The Seattle Mariners celebrate the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays (54 votes)

6% Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays (16 votes)

29% Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One (76 votes)

13% Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates his homerun with Seattle Mariners Infield Eugenio Suarez (28) during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1 (35 votes)

6% Seattle Mariners Outfield Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1 (17 votes)

2% Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) blows a bubble as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in game one (7 votes)

5% Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts as he comes out of the game in the eighth inning (14 votes) 254 votes total Vote Now

Seen on Social Media

Go Mariners! pic.twitter.com/OzKfe1hFkB — Tucker the Mariners Pup (@MarinersPup) October 7, 2022

The Suarezes have reached the interview room. pic.twitter.com/9geLMLdwaS — Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) October 7, 2022

In celebration of our @Mariners advancing to the postSEAson, we debut the name of our '22 Rookie of the Year: Julio! This Humboldt penguin—who hatched this past spring—can’t hit home runs (yet), but he's totally 1 of our MVPs (Most Valuable Penguins)! #EmbraceTheChaos #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/FP65Amy68R — Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) October 7, 2022

Trivia Question

Poll Yesterday Cal Raleigh became the first Mariner to hit a home run in the postSEAson since ___________ did it on October 21, 2001. Bret Boone

Edgar Martinez

Mike Cameron

Mark McLemore vote view results 60% Bret Boone (110 votes)

11% Edgar Martinez (21 votes)

19% Mike Cameron (36 votes)

8% Mark McLemore (16 votes) 183 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s question: How many days has it been since our last playoff game (Oct 22, 2001)?

Answer: 7,655

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll Where did you watch Game 1 of the Wild Card Series? From home

From someone else’s home

From a bar/restaurant/brewery

From work

From Rogers Centre (lucky)

Other (mention in the comments!) vote view results 64% From home (126 votes)

5% From someone else’s home (11 votes)

7% From a bar/restaurant/brewery (15 votes)

13% From work (26 votes)

0% From Rogers Centre (lucky) (1 vote)

8% Other (mention in the comments!) (16 votes) 195 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

Happy birthday to...!

Former Mariners Mike Morgan (63) and Jerry Reed (67)!