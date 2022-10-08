 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Oct 08, 2022

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

Good morning, Mariners fans! It’s time to change the sign: it has been (1) day(s) since our last playoff game.

Vote for Photo of the Game

  • Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates during the seventh inning Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
  • The Seattle Mariners celebrate the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
  • ulio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
  • Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
  • Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates his homerun with Seattle Mariners Infield Eugenio Suarez (28) during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1 Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Seattle Mariners Outfield Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1 Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
  • Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) blows a bubble as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in game one Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
  • Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts as he comes out of the game in the eighth inning Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Poll

Pick your favorite photo from Game 1 vs. Toronto

view results
  • 13%
    Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates during the seventh inning
    (35 votes)
  • 21%
    The Seattle Mariners celebrate the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays
    (54 votes)
  • 6%
    Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays
    (16 votes)
  • 29%
    Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One
    (76 votes)
  • 13%
    Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates his homerun with Seattle Mariners Infield Eugenio Suarez (28) during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1
    (35 votes)
  • 6%
    Seattle Mariners Outfield Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1
    (17 votes)
  • 2%
    Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) blows a bubble as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in game one
    (7 votes)
  • 5%
    Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts as he comes out of the game in the eighth inning
    (14 votes)
254 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

AL Wild Card Series Preview: Mariners (90-72) at Blue Jays (92-70) - Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin

Steal That Look: We’re Going to the Playoffs Edition - Brittney Bush Bollay

Mariners final Wild Card round playoff roster released - John Trupin

A few words on faith, and the loss and finding of it - Kate Pruesser

Mariners shut out Toronto 4-0 for Seattle’s first postseason victory since 2001 - Zach Mason

Five keys to how the Mariners beat the Blue Jays in Game 1 - Kate Pruesser

Seen on Social Media

Trivia Question

Poll

Yesterday Cal Raleigh became the first Mariner to hit a home run in the postSEAson since ___________ did it on October 21, 2001.

view results
  • 60%
    Bret Boone
    (110 votes)
  • 11%
    Edgar Martinez
    (21 votes)
  • 19%
    Mike Cameron
    (36 votes)
  • 8%
    Mark McLemore
    (16 votes)
183 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s question: How many days has it been since our last playoff game (Oct 22, 2001)?

Answer: 7,655

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll

Where did you watch Game 1 of the Wild Card Series?

view results
  • 64%
    From home
    (126 votes)
  • 5%
    From someone else’s home
    (11 votes)
  • 7%
    From a bar/restaurant/brewery
    (15 votes)
  • 13%
    From work
    (26 votes)
  • 0%
    From Rogers Centre (lucky)
    (1 vote)
  • 8%
    Other (mention in the comments!)
    (16 votes)
195 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

Happy birthday to...!

Former Mariners Mike Morgan (63) and Jerry Reed (67)!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...