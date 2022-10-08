The Daily Catch: Oct 08, 2022

Good morning, Mariners fans! It’s time to change the sign: it has been (1) day(s) since our last playoff game.
- Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates during the seventh inning Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
- The Seattle Mariners celebrate the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
- ulio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates the win following Game One of the AL Wild Card series against the Toronto Blue Jays Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images
- Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning in Game One Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners Catcher Cal Raleigh (29) celebrates his homerun with Seattle Mariners Infield Eugenio Suarez (28) during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1 Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners Outfield Julio Rodriguez (44) scores a run during the first inning of the MLB baseball postseason Wild Card game 1 Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners third baseman Eugenio Suarez (28) blows a bubble as the Toronto Blue Jays fall to the Seattle Mariners 4-0 in game one Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images
- Luis Castillo #21 of the Seattle Mariners reacts as he comes out of the game in the eighth inning Photo by Thomas Skrlj/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Yesterday on Lookout Landing
AL Wild Card Series Preview: Mariners (90-72) at Blue Jays (92-70) - Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin
Steal That Look: We’re Going to the Playoffs Edition - Brittney Bush Bollay
Mariners final Wild Card round playoff roster released - John Trupin
A few words on faith, and the loss and finding of it - Kate Pruesser
Mariners shut out Toronto 4-0 for Seattle’s first postseason victory since 2001 - Zach Mason
Five keys to how the Mariners beat the Blue Jays in Game 1 - Kate Pruesser
Seen on Social Media
Go Mariners! pic.twitter.com/OzKfe1hFkB— Tucker the Mariners Pup (@MarinersPup) October 7, 2022
October 7, 2022
The Suarezes have reached the interview room. pic.twitter.com/9geLMLdwaS— Larry Stone (@StoneLarry) October 7, 2022
In celebration of our @Mariners advancing to the postSEAson, we debut the name of our '22 Rookie of the Year: Julio! This Humboldt penguin—who hatched this past spring—can’t hit home runs (yet), but he's totally 1 of our MVPs (Most Valuable Penguins)! #EmbraceTheChaos #SeaUsRise pic.twitter.com/FP65Amy68R— Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) October 7, 2022
Trivia Question
Yesterday’s question: How many days has it been since our last playoff game (Oct 22, 2001)?
Answer: 7,655
DaiLLy PoLL
Yesterday’s results:
Happy birthday to...!
Former Mariners Mike Morgan (63) and Jerry Reed (67)!
