Mariners Wild Card Game #1 Story Stream

Here is where you’ll find all of today’s playoff coverage, including the game threads. Have fun, and GO MARINERS.
Oct 7, 2022, 8:00am PDT
October 7
Wild Card Round Game 1 Preview: SEA at TOR
Here ... we ... go!
October 7
FanPost Friday: Mariners PostSEAson edition and game one prop bet polls!
Get your picks in before game time!
October 7
Mariners final Wild Card round playoff roster released
12 pitchers, 14 position players.
October 7
AL Wild Card Series Preview: Mariners at Blue Jays
In their first playoff appearance in two decades, the Mariners head to Toronto for a best-of-three series.