The Daily Catch: Oct 07, 2022

Happy playoff day to all who-

Ah, who am I kidding? We’re ALL CELEBRATING!

For the first time since 2001 our Seattle Mariners are playing in the postseason. What a time to be alive.

Let’s get wild.

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Some Flowers for Luis Torrens - Connor Donovan

Scott Servais should win Manager of the Year - Grant Bronsdon

There’s something about Perry - Kate Pruesser

AHHHH!

Yesterday’s Question (well, statement) : _____________ are the younger team with an average age of 27.88 years old compared to the “older” team that has an average age of 28.27 years old.

Answer: The Seattle Mariners

Happy birthday to....!

Happy birthday to former Mariners Adrian Sampson (31), Butch Henry (54) and Rich DeLucia (58)!