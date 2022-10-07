 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Oct 07, 2022

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

Happy playoff day to all who-

Ah, who am I kidding? We’re ALL CELEBRATING!

For the first time since 2001 our Seattle Mariners are playing in the postseason. What a time to be alive.

Let’s get wild.

Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners practice on the eve of their American League Wild Card series
Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) warms up as the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners practice on the eve of their American League Wild Card series at Rogers Centre in Toronto. October 6, 2022.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Some Flowers for Luis Torrens - Connor Donovan

Scott Servais should win Manager of the Year - Grant Bronsdon

There’s something about Perry - Kate Pruesser

Seen on Social Media

AHHHH!

Trivia Question

Poll

How many days has it been since our last playoff game (Oct 22, 2001)?

view results
  • 0%
    7,009
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    6,969
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    7,831
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    7,655
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question (well, statement) : _____________ are the younger team with an average age of 27.88 years old compared to the “older” team that has an average age of 28.27 years old.

Answer: The Seattle Mariners

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll

Who doesn’t love a Gatorade shower following a win? Just don’t use the good stuff, we can’t waste it. The good stuff:

view results
  • 0%
    Blue Gatorade
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Yellow Gatorade
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Red Gatorade
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Orange Gatorade
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Purple Gatorade
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

MaiLLbag

Send us some questions! We like questions. We like offering our xxx-pert analysis.

Happy birthday to....!

Happy birthday to former Mariners Adrian Sampson (31), Butch Henry (54) and Rich DeLucia (58)!

Seattle Mariners
Rich DeLucia #55 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during an Major League Baseball game circa 1993. DeLucia played for the Mariners from 1990-93.
Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Butch Henry #28
Butch Henry
Seattle Mariners v Boston Red Sox
Adrian Sampson #25 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a solo home run to Xander Bogaerts #22 of the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning during the game at Fenway Park on June 18, 2016 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...