2022: Chart

Mariners 90, Other Teams 72

Run Differential: +67

George Kirby K/BB ratio: 6.05 (7th in MLB, min. 100 IP)

Mariners with 20/20 seasons: 3 (Julio 28 HR/25 SB, Cal 27 HR/25 CS, Ty 20 HR/28 HBP)

Mariners in top 10 in K%-BB% (min. 30 IP): 2 (Andrés Muñoz, 32.7% (3rd); Erik Swanson, 28.6% (10th))

Last time Seattle had three players with >4 fWAR: 2016

Starting pitchers in the top 25 in IP: 3 (Ray (189, 15th), Gilbert (185.2 17th), Marco (183 21st))

Julio wRC+: 146 (9th in MLB)

Julio wRC+ since May 15: 166 (5th in MLB)

Horizontal movement on Matt Brash’s slider: 9.5 inches above MLB average (1st)

Team dogs adopted: 1

Carlos Santana lead-changing HR: 5

Mariners SP to reach 99 mph: 4 (Kirby, Walter, Castillo, Brash)

Mariners to hit a HR at least 440 feet: 7 (Eugenio 441, KLew 441, Mitch 442, Ty 442, Dumper 444, Winker 446, Julio 450)

Percentage of MLB teams with a 14-game winning streak that went on to win the World Series: 16.7%

The waiting: Adam Frazier, -2.61 WPA

Being loyal through the wait: Julio Rodríguez, +4.26 WPA

Seasons since the Mariners last appeared in the playoffs: 0