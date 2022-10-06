 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/6/22: Dan Wilson, Mike Matheny, and Pedro Martínez

Some links to end the regular season

By Nick Tucker
Jonathan Daniel/ Allsport/ Getty

The 2022 regular season is over and boy are my arms tired! As you read this, your Seattle Mariners are hopefully well rested and taking on a new day in Toronto, preparing for tomorrow, when they will play the franchise’s first playoff game since October 22, 2001.

With rest for the team comes rest for us fans as well, in anticipation of what is likely going to be a very emotional day for us all. But while you’re resting, take a look at some of these nice links I picked out, just for you. I picked them all for you. Yes, you specifically.

In Mariners News

  • Julio Rodriguez capped off his presumptive ROY of the year campaign by becoming the franchise leader in rookie homeruns in yesterday’s season finale.
  • ICYMI, Mariners OF Jesse Winker has been moved to the IL with a neck injury, with OF Taylor Trammel being recalled from class Triple-A Tacoma.
  • Mariners legend Dan “The Man” Wilson will be raising a Mariners flag on the Space Needle this morning at 9:00 am to commemorate the Mariners making the playoffs.
  • If it feels like the Mariners have taken years off of your lifespan the last two seasons, there is new evidence to suggest that may actually be the case.

Around The League

  • The The Angels Angels of Anaheim have decided to let interim manager Phil Nevin boost his resume next season.
  • The finalists for the 2023 Ford C. Frick Award have been announced. The winner will be announced on December 7th, during the Winter Meetings.

Nick’s Pick

A great story from Adam Jude about Luis Castillo and the origins of his devastating changeup, the impression he has made on one of the game’s greats, and his growth as a pitcher.

More From Lookout Landing

