The Daily Catch: Oct 6, 2022

Happy First-PostSEAson-Game-Since-2001 Eve (to those who celebrate)!
Today’s Daily Catch is a combo of treasures from the past two days due to me being swallowed by a whale and having to crawl my way out without scuffing my C’s (Converse).
One morsel of an announcement before we get started:
If you signed up for a Lookout Landing Watch Party, you should’ve gotten an email yesterday. If you forgot to sign up, look through our comment section in the tweet below to find someone in your area.
Did you sign up for a Watch Party? Drop your a comment below with the market you signed up for so others in your group can find you on the Tweeter pic.twitter.com/3DZPuM50ua— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 5, 2022
Vote for Photo of the Game(s)
Oct 04 Game 1
- Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Curt Casali #5 and Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners react in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Mike McCready, guitarist of Pearl Jam, performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out at second by Harold Castro #30 of the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images
- Victor Reyes #22 of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into second base ahead of the tag from J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners in the third inning Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images
Poll
Pick your favorite photo from 10/04’s Game 1 vs. DET
-
62%
Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings
-
16%
Curt Casali #5 and Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners react in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers
-
2%
Mike McCready, guitarist of Pearl Jam, performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers
-
4%
Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers
-
4%
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers
-
0%
Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out at second by Harold Castro #30 of the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning
-
10%
Victor Reyes #22 of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into second base ahead of the tag from J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners in the third inning
Oct 04 Game 2
- Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a pretend photo by Carlos Santana #41 after a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners scores in the sixth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates scoring a run in the sixth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run in the fifth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Justus Sheffield #33 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a grand slam in the fifth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smiles during the first inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Pick your favorite photo from 10/04’s Game 2 vs. DET
-
69%
Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a pretend photo by Carlos Santana #41 after a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers
-
5%
Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners scores in the sixth inning
-
7%
Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates scoring a run in the sixth inning
-
5%
Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run in the fifth inning
-
0%
Justus Sheffield #33 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a grand slam in the fifth inning
-
5%
Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning
-
7%
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smiles during the first inning
Oct 05
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners fields a ball during the seventh inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 douses Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners with water after France’s walk-off single to beat Detroit Tigers 5-4 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a catch by Ty France #23 (not pictured) during the second inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners signs an autograph on a picture of himself before the game against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Pick your favorite photo from Oct 05 vs. DET
-
28%
Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4
-
1%
Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners fields a ball during the seventh inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers
-
18%
Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4
-
22%
Jarred Kelenic #10 douses Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners with water after France’s walk-off single to beat Detroit Tigers 5-4
-
1%
Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning
-
5%
Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a catch by Ty France #23 (not pictured) during the second inning
-
22%
Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners signs an autograph on a picture of himself before the game against the Detroit Tigers
Trivia Question
The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays both field young teams, but which is younger? For reference, the “older team” has an average age of 28.27 years old, the younger team has an average age of 27.88 years old.
Poll
_____________ are the younger team with an average age of 27.88 years old compared to the "older" team that has an average age of 28.27 years old.
-
53%
The Seattle Mariners
-
46%
The Toronto Blue Jays
Yesterday’s Yesterday Question: Whose record did Ichiro break in 2004 when he became the new record holder for total hits in a season with 262?
Yesterday’s Yesterday Answer: George Sisler (whose last name comes dangerously close to Sizzler which makes me want a buffet).
DaiLLY PoLL
The Mariners have now touched down in Toronto and are gearing up for Game 1. When was the last time you were in Canada?
Poll
When was the last time you were in Canada?
-
0%
I’m here right now.
-
1%
Within the past week.
-
0%
Within the past month.
-
20%
Within the past year.
-
28%
Within the past 5 years.
-
17%
Within the past 15 years.
-
17%
Over 15 years ago.
-
14%
I’ve never been to Canada.
Yesterday’s results: I forgot to add it to the poll, but it was mentioned in the comment section that they should go with a Salish design and I’m here to fully endorse that.
MaiLLbag
Angela asks:
Will Jesse Winker be on the playoff roster? If you need a hitter who is a defensive liability, why not activate Kyle Lewis?
Since Angela sent this in, Jesse Winker has been placed on the IL and will be off the roster for the Wild Card round and I imagine the rest of the PostSEAson should we advance. His diagnosis is a neck strain which makes sense because his offense has been a pain in my neck all season.
