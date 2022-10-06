The Daily Catch: Oct 6, 2022

Happy First-PostSEAson-Game-Since-2001 Eve (to those who celebrate)!

Today’s Daily Catch is a combo of treasures from the past two days due to me being swallowed by a whale and having to crawl my way out without scuffing my C’s (Converse).

One morsel of an announcement before we get started:

If you signed up for a Lookout Landing Watch Party, you should’ve gotten an email yesterday. If you forgot to sign up, look through our comment section in the tweet below to find someone in your area.

Did you sign up for a Watch Party? Drop your a comment below with the market you signed up for so others in your group can find you on the Tweeter pic.twitter.com/3DZPuM50ua — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 5, 2022

Vote for Photo of the Game(s)

Oct 04 Game 1

Grid View Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Curt Casali #5 and Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners react in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mike McCready, guitarist of Pearl Jam, performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out at second by Harold Castro #30 of the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Victor Reyes #22 of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into second base ahead of the tag from J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners in the third inning Photo by Rob Leiter/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Poll Pick your favorite photo from 10/04’s Game 1 vs. DET Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings

Curt Casali #5 and Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners react in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers

Mike McCready, guitarist of Pearl Jam, performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers

Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers

Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out at second by Harold Castro #30 of the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning

Victor Reyes #22 of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into second base ahead of the tag from J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners in the third inning vote view results 62% Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates a 7-6 win over the Detroit Tigers in 10 innings (46 votes)

16% Curt Casali #5 and Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners react in the 10th inning against the Detroit Tigers (12 votes)

2% Mike McCready, guitarist of Pearl Jam, performs the national anthem before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers (2 votes)

4% Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners hits an RBI single during the seventh inning against the Detroit Tigers (3 votes)

4% Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning against the Detroit Tigers (3 votes)

0% Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners is tagged out at second by Harold Castro #30 of the Detroit Tigers in the sixth inning (0 votes)

10% Victor Reyes #22 of the Detroit Tigers slides safely into second base ahead of the tag from J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners in the third inning (8 votes) 74 votes total Vote Now

Oct 04 Game 2

Grid View Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a pretend photo by Carlos Santana #41 after a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners scores in the sixth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates scoring a run in the sixth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run in the fifth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Justus Sheffield #33 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a grand slam in the fifth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smiles during the first inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Poll Pick your favorite photo from 10/04’s Game 2 vs. DET Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a pretend photo by Carlos Santana #41 after a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers

Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners scores in the sixth inning

Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates scoring a run in the sixth inning

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run in the fifth inning

Justus Sheffield #33 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a grand slam in the fifth inning

Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smiles during the first inning vote view results 69% Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners pose for a pretend photo by Carlos Santana #41 after a 9-6 win against the Detroit Tigers (49 votes)

5% Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners scores in the sixth inning (4 votes)

7% Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates scoring a run in the sixth inning (5 votes)

5% Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run in the fifth inning (4 votes)

0% Justus Sheffield #33 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a grand slam in the fifth inning (0 votes)

5% Abraham Toro #13 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Detroit Tigers during the fourth inning (4 votes)

7% Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners smiles during the first inning (5 votes) 71 votes total Vote Now

Oct 05

Grid View Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners fields a ball during the seventh inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 douses Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners with water after France’s walk-off single to beat Detroit Tigers 5-4 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a catch by Ty France #23 (not pictured) during the second inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners signs an autograph on a picture of himself before the game against the Detroit Tigers Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Poll Pick your favorite photo from Oct 05 vs. DET Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4

Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners fields a ball during the seventh inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4

Jarred Kelenic #10 douses Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners with water after France’s walk-off single to beat Detroit Tigers 5-4

Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning

Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a catch by Ty France #23 (not pictured) during the second inning

Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners signs an autograph on a picture of himself before the game against the Detroit Tigers vote view results 28% Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 (21 votes)

1% Luis Torrens #22 of the Seattle Mariners fields a ball during the seventh inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers (1 vote)

18% Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners addresses the crowd after beating the Detroit Tigers 5-4 (14 votes)

22% Jarred Kelenic #10 douses Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners with water after France’s walk-off single to beat Detroit Tigers 5-4 (17 votes)

1% Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his home run against the Detroit Tigers during the first inning (1 vote)

5% Marco Gonzales #7 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after a catch by Ty France #23 (not pictured) during the second inning (4 votes)

22% Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners signs an autograph on a picture of himself before the game against the Detroit Tigers (17 votes) 75 votes total Vote Now

The Past Two Days on Lookout Landing

Projecting the Mariners’ Wild Card roster - John Trupin

Mariners players shine in first day of Arizona Fall League Action - Kate Pruesser

10/04 Game 1 Recap: Mariners play spring training game in October, win 7-6 - Kate Pruesser

10/04 Game 2 Recap: Cal League game breaks out at Mariners game, Mariners win 9-6 - Kate Pruesser

Some nice words about the players most in danger of being left off the playoff roster - Zach Mason

Mariners linked to two of MLB Pipeline’s top international free agents in 2023 class - Kate Pruesser

Official start times for Mariners-Blue Jays released, all at 1:07 PM PT or earlier - John Trupin

Looking for a Watch Party for the PostSEAson? We’ve Got You Covered. - Shay Weintraub

10/05 Recap: Mariners win first leg of hero’s journey, defeat Tigers 5-4 - Kate Pruesser

Seen on Social Media

Julio Rodríguez: Vanilla Soft Serve Enjoyer

Need a note to excuse you from Friday responsibilities? We’ve got you covered.

So, we were a little excited when we wrote this and made a typo.



The letter writer has been placed on the IL and we've selected the contract of someone from Tacoma to make changes. https://t.co/sjht224vWI pic.twitter.com/fUxlNkcNIN — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 5, 2022

Trivia Question

The Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays both field young teams, but which is younger? For reference, the “older team” has an average age of 28.27 years old, the younger team has an average age of 27.88 years old.

Poll _____________ are the younger team with an average age of 27.88 years old compared to the "older" team that has an average age of 28.27 years old. The Seattle Mariners

The Toronto Blue Jays vote view results 53% The Seattle Mariners (32 votes)

46% The Toronto Blue Jays (28 votes) 60 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Yesterday Question: Whose record did Ichiro break in 2004 when he became the new record holder for total hits in a season with 262?

Yesterday’s Yesterday Answer: George Sisler (whose last name comes dangerously close to Sizzler which makes me want a buffet).

DaiLLY PoLL

The Mariners have now touched down in Toronto and are gearing up for Game 1. When was the last time you were in Canada?

Poll When was the last time you were in Canada? I’m here right now.

Within the past week.

Within the past month.

Within the past year.

Within the past 5 years.

Within the past 15 years.

Over 15 years ago.

I’ve never been to Canada. vote view results 0% I’m here right now. (0 votes)

1% Within the past week. (1 vote)

0% Within the past month. (0 votes)

20% Within the past year. (13 votes)

28% Within the past 5 years. (18 votes)

17% Within the past 15 years. (11 votes)

17% Over 15 years ago. (11 votes)

14% I’ve never been to Canada. (9 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results: I forgot to add it to the poll, but it was mentioned in the comment section that they should go with a Salish design and I’m here to fully endorse that.

MaiLLbag

Angela asks:

Will Jesse Winker be on the playoff roster? If you need a hitter who is a defensive liability, why not activate Kyle Lewis?

Since Angela sent this in, Jesse Winker has been placed on the IL and will be off the roster for the Wild Card round and I imagine the rest of the PostSEAson should we advance. His diagnosis is a neck strain which makes sense because his offense has been a pain in my neck all season.

Happy birthday to...!

Former Mariners Jake Bauers (27), Andrew Albers (37), Freddy Garcia (46), Ruben Sierra (57), and Bruce Fields (62)!