90-72: Chart

Mariners 5, Tigers 4

Getting a full-sized Twix bar in your trick-or-treat basket: I don’t care what the WPA says it’s Luis Torrens, Luis Torrens is the Most Valuable (but it is Torrens anyway: .376 WPA)

The dentists who think they’re cute handing out floss on Halloween: Marco Gonzales, -.256 WPA (but also NOT Marco Gonzales, who did hero’s duty today for the team he’s been trying to prop up for the past several years in saving the bullpen and emptying the tank, so we’ll give it to Carlos Santana, -.100 WPA)

Game thread comment of the day: flygutifly reading my mind

OTD in Ichiro, 2001: In a game against the Rangers that was rescheduled from September 14 because of the 9/11 attacks, Ichiro went 1-for-4 in a 6-2 Mariners win.