 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/5/22: Luis Torrens, Ron Marinaccio, and expanded playoffs

Still reeling from the Torrens W and Toro tater

By Jacob Parr
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Detroit Tigers v Seattle Mariners - Game One Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • We know that Luis Torrens became the first position player in Mariners history to get a pitching win, but he’s also got an even rarer achievement. Crazy that he stole this inevitable Tungsten Arm O’Doyle stat from Shohei Ohtani.
  • Maria Torres and Corey Brock did a write up on Julio’s majestic rookie season. ($$$)
  • Despite the Wild Card series being hosted in Toronto, you can still technically watch it at T-Mobile Park.
  • There may be some rebranding going on in right field to celebrate Cal’s homer that ended the drought.

Around the league...

Jacob’s picks...

  • This is how I feel about Toro.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...