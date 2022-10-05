Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/5/22: Luis Torrens, Ron Marinaccio, and expanded playoffs

In Mariners news...
- We know that Luis Torrens became the first position player in Mariners history to get a pitching win, but he’s also got an even rarer achievement. Crazy that he stole this inevitable Tungsten Arm O’Doyle stat from Shohei Ohtani.
Luis Torrens is the first AL player with a walk-off hit & a pitching win in the same season since Chubby Dean for 1942 Cleveland. Torrens is the first in MLB since Brent Mayne for the 2000 Rockies.— Alex Mayer (@alexmayer34) October 5, 2022
- Maria Torres and Corey Brock did a write up on Julio’s majestic rookie season. ($$$)
- Despite the Wild Card series being hosted in Toronto, you can still technically watch it at T-Mobile Park.
We’ve heard you asking...— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 4, 2022
We WILL be hosting watch parties at @TMobilePark for this weekend’s Wild Card Series! Tickets are $10 (open seating on the main level), with a portion of the proceeds benefiting @MarinersCare.
- There may be some rebranding going on in right field to celebrate Cal’s homer that ended the drought.
After @heygoldy mentioned on the #Mariners radio broadcast that the Hit It Here Cafe sign is no longer and that a Cal Raleigh-inspired name might be in order, Rick Rizzs quickly is attached to the idea of The Cal-Zone.— Brent Stecker (@BrentStecker) October 5, 2022
Around the league...
- Michael Baumann over at FanGraphs is arguing that MLB should add more teams to go along with the new expanded playoffs.
- The Yankees have lost a valuable reliever in Ron Marinaccio until at least after the ALDS.
- The Rays are donating to help relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian.
Jacob’s picks...
- This is how I feel about Toro.
October 3, 2022
Loading comments...