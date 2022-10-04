88-72: Chart

Tigers 6, Mariners 7

Luis Torrens: first ever position player pitcher win in Mariners history

Seven-inning double headers: Mitchell Evan Haniger, .282 WPA

Nine-inning double headers on Game 160 and 161 of the season that also go to extras: Matt Festa, -.208 WPA

Game thread comment of the day:

It’s hilarious, but also it’s awesome, because Torrens is the very definition of a team player and I’m so happy for him. Take that, Shohei!

OTD in Ichiro, 2009: Plays his 145th game in a row without a GIDP, a streak he’d extend to 169 when carried into the 2010 season. Nice, Ichiro.