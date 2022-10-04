Mariners players shine in first day of Arizona Fall League Action

The Arizona Fall League kicked off yesterday, and the Peoria Javelinas—containing prospects from Seattle, San Diego, Cleveland, Washington, and the New York Mets—notched their first win of the season with a dynamic showing from several Mariners prospects.

Related Pitching headlines nine Mariners prospects headed to the Arizona Fall League

RHP Bryan Woo started the game for the Javelinas, throwing four no-hit shutout innings, allowing just one walk and hitting a batter. He recorded five strikeouts, showing his stuff plays well against upper-level competition after beginning his season this year for Low-A Modesto. Woo’s arsenal consists of a lively fastball (94-97) with plus movement up in the zone and a hard (mid-to-upper 80s) slider that he’s still perfecting the shape of and learning to throw consistently for strikes. That wasn’t a problem on Monday, despite the walk and HBP, as he threw 33 of his 53 pitches for strikes.

After Woo departed, the next Peoria pitcher allowed three runs in the fifth, and the Javelinas looked in line for a loss, struggling to get anything going offensively. Glendale held Peoria to just two hits over eight innings, one of which was recorded by Mariners prospect Alberto Rodríguez (he was promptly erased on a double play).

However, in the ninth inning, the Javelinas mounted a thrilling comeback, with Mariners prospects at the core. After small-balling across a run with some walks and a sac fly from Robert Hassell III (WAS, traded from San Diego for Juan Soto), Alberto Rodríguez collected his second hit of the game, an RBI single. With two runners on after another HBP, Robert Pérez Jr.—“Bobby Bombs”—stepped to the plate and did what he’s been doing all season: absolutely launched a go-ahead missile to give Peoria a 5-3 edge.

Here’s Mariners prospect Robert Pérez Jr. launching what would be a go-ahead ninth-inning home run in yesterday’s Arizona Fall League opener. Way to go @RobertPerezJr_ , keep those Bobby Bombs coming! pic.twitter.com/wN4RPJ1ZxR — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 4, 2022

Another Mariners prospect closed things out: RHP Juan Then, making a second turn through the AFL after an injury cost him most of the 2022 season, earned the save despite allowing two hits (one to former Mariner Noelvi Marte); working around some traffic, he got a weak groundout to close out the game.

Also in the game was another former Mariner, SS Noelvi Marte (playing at third base). Seattle’s former top prospect was traded to Cincinnati in the deadline deal to acquire Luis Castillo. Marte went 1-for-5 with an infield hit.