Vote for Photo of the Week: Sept 27 - Oct 2

The one where Jarred smiles.

By Shay Weintraub
Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

This past week of Mariners baseball, well, it didn’t start off on the most positive foot. We lost a game to the Texas Rangers that maybe we shouldn’t have. In the end, though, it all worked out because without that loss we wouldn’t have had the magical playoff-clinching, pinch-hit, walk-off home run by Big Dumper Cal Raleigh. Looking back, it was a good week!

And now you can vote for these big moments from the past week below. Winner announced Sunday!

September 27 vs. TEX

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after flying out against the Texas Rangers during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

September 28 vs. TEX

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
Eugenio Suarez #28 and J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their 3-1 win against the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on September 28, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

September 29 vs. TEX

Texas Rangers v Seattle Mariners
Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his two-run home run against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at T-Mobile Park on September 29, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

September 30 vs. OAK

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his walk-off home run during the ninth inning against the Oakland Athletics
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Postgame Celebration September 30 vs. OAK (We clinched!!)

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates after clinching a postseason birth after beating the Oakland Athletics 2-1 at T-Mobile Park on September 30, 2022
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

October 01 vs. OAK

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
Brian O’Keefe #64 of the Seattle Mariners is doused with water next to Root Sports reporter Angie Mentink after his first MLB hit in the Seattle Mariners 5-1 win against the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park on October 01, 2022
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

October 02 vs. OAK

Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners
Newly promoted general manager Justin Hollander of the Seattle Mariners looks on with his family before the game between the Seattle Mariners and the Texas Rangers at T-Mobile Park on October 02, 2022
Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Poll

Vote for your favorite photo of the week:

view results
  • 0%
    Sept 27 vs. TEX - Adam Frazier reacts after flying out
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sept 28 vs. TEX - Geno and JP celebrate their 3-1 win against the Texas Rangers
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sept 29 vs. TEX - Jarred smiles!!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sept 30 vs. OAK - Cal walks it off to send us to the playoffs!
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Sept 30 Postgame - Scott breaks out his dad moves
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Oct 01 vs. OAK - Brian O’Keefe AND Angie Mentink get doused
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Oct 02 vs. OAK - Justin Hollander and his family are recognized pregame
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

