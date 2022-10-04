Vote for Photo of the Week: Sept 27 - Oct 2

This past week of Mariners baseball, well, it didn’t start off on the most positive foot. We lost a game to the Texas Rangers that maybe we shouldn’t have. In the end, though, it all worked out because without that loss we wouldn’t have had the magical playoff-clinching, pinch-hit, walk-off home run by Big Dumper Cal Raleigh. Looking back, it was a good week!
And now you can vote for these big moments from the past week below. Winner announced Sunday!
September 27 vs. TEX
September 28 vs. TEX
September 29 vs. TEX
September 30 vs. OAK
Postgame Celebration September 30 vs. OAK (We clinched!!)
October 01 vs. OAK
October 02 vs. OAK
Poll
Vote for your favorite photo of the week:
-
0%
Sept 27 vs. TEX - Adam Frazier reacts after flying out
-
0%
Sept 28 vs. TEX - Geno and JP celebrate their 3-1 win against the Texas Rangers
-
0%
Sept 29 vs. TEX - Jarred smiles!!
-
0%
Sept 30 vs. OAK - Cal walks it off to send us to the playoffs!
-
0%
Sept 30 Postgame - Scott breaks out his dad moves
-
0%
Oct 01 vs. OAK - Brian O'Keefe AND Angie Mentink get doused
-
0%
Oct 02 vs. OAK - Justin Hollander and his family are recognized pregame
