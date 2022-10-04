Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/4/22: Sam Haggerty, Nelson Cruz, and Tony La Russa

In Mariners news...
- A series of roster moves prior to last night’s game:
Mariners roster moves pic.twitter.com/0ED1XflAV7— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) October 3, 2022
- Sam Haggerty is set to undergo an MRI tomorrow after injuring himself while sliding into second base.
Servais said it was a groin injury for Sam Haggerty. He had crutches by his locker.— Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) October 4, 2022
- Mariners top prospect Bryan Woo brought the heat on Opening Day of the Arizona Fall League with a final stat line of 53 pitches, five strikeouts, no hits, no walks, and 33 total strikes over four innings pitched.
Around the league...
- As expected, Tony La Russa announced his retirement as Chicago White Sox manager yesterday afternoon due to health issues.
Statement from Tony La Russa, who announces he's stepping down due to health issues, but also adds:— James Fegan (@JRFegan) October 3, 2022
"Our record is proof. I did not do my job." pic.twitter.com/k8pRxmpa8W
- An amazing tribute to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in their last regular season home game as they wrap up two legendary MLB careers.
After all, four and five do go together. pic.twitter.com/Cn2iX8VzWS— St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) October 3, 2022
- MLB veteran and current Washington Nationals DH Nelson Cruz is reportedly planning on returning in 2023 for another season. The 42 year-old said last week in an interview that he doesn’t quite feel ready to leave the game of baseball, and hopes to improve upon his numbers from this past season.
- With their 3-0 win over the Houston Astros last night, the Philadelphia Phillies have clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years, handing off the title of longest MLB playoff drought (since 2014) to the Los Angeles Angels and Detroit Tigers.
- Jayson Stark at The Athletic analyzes the frontrunners for the MLB awards this season, including MVP, top rookies, and more.
