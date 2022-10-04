 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/4/22: Sam Haggerty, Nelson Cruz, and Tony La Russa

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • A series of roster moves prior to last night’s game:
  • Sam Haggerty is set to undergo an MRI tomorrow after injuring himself while sliding into second base.
  • Mariners top prospect Bryan Woo brought the heat on Opening Day of the Arizona Fall League with a final stat line of 53 pitches, five strikeouts, no hits, no walks, and 33 total strikes over four innings pitched.

Around the league...

  • As expected, Tony La Russa announced his retirement as Chicago White Sox manager yesterday afternoon due to health issues.
  • An amazing tribute to Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina in their last regular season home game as they wrap up two legendary MLB careers.

