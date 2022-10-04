The Daily Catch: Oct 04, 2022

Announcements
- Still looking to find a Watch Party for Friday? Sign up here to be matched up with hotties/Mariners fans in your area! You sign up, we send out an email to you and the fans in your area, then y’all take it from there. Simple! Deadline to sign up is tonight at midnight. We’ve already got 165 fans signed up. You could be next!
Vote for Photo of the Game
- Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners and Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers collide at second base during the first inning at T-Mobile Park Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners puts his arm around Jarred Kelenic #10 during the seventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners is helped off the field during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners catches a ball for an out during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners bites his glove after a two-run home run by Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice before the game against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Poll
Pick your favorite photo from 10/03 vs. DET
Seen on Social Media
- The Tucker content has returned
No bad days for Tucker. pic.twitter.com/gXqUNguKkQ— Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) October 2, 2022
- Guess who
Our golden boy from heaven… pic.twitter.com/6c14kSmCIl— yodaprom (@yodaprom) October 4, 2022
Yesterday on Lookout Landing
Series Preview: Mariners (87-71) vs. Tigers (65-93) - Jake Mailhot and Lou Fish-Sadin
It’s time to leave Chaos Ball in the past - Kate Pruesser
Julio’s back’s back, Toro to row to Tacoma-ro, and Curt Casali is a father please address him as such - John Trupin
Mariners loss shuts door on possible home series for Wild Card - Kate Pruesser
Mariners botch blood sacrifice, lose 4-3 - Jacob Parr
Trivia Question
Poll
Whose record did Ichiro break in 2004 when he became the new record holder for total hits in a season with 262?
Yesterday’s question: What college did skipper Scott Servais play baseball at?
Answer: Creighton University
Daily PoLL
There’s a good chance the Mariners will get a City Connect jersey next year. What part of Seattle/Washington culture would you like to see highlighted?
Poll
Seattle’s City Connect jerseys should focus on:
Yesterday’s results:
MaiLLbag
If you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.
Happy birthday to...!
Former Mariner Mark McLemore(58)!
