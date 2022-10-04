The Daily Catch: Oct 04, 2022

Announcements

Still looking to find a Watch Party for Friday? Sign up here to be matched up with hotties/Mariners fans in your area! You sign up, we send out an email to you and the fans in your area, then y’all take it from there. Simple! Deadline to sign up is tonight at midnight. We’ve already got 165 fans signed up. You could be next!

Grid View Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners and Akil Baddoo #60 of the Detroit Tigers collide at second base during the first inning at T-Mobile Park Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners puts his arm around Jarred Kelenic #10 during the seventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Cal Raleigh #29 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Sam Haggerty #0 of the Seattle Mariners is helped off the field during the ninth inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners catches a ball for an out during the third inning against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

George Kirby #68 of the Seattle Mariners bites his glove after a two-run home run by Javier Baez #28 of the Detroit Tigers during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Jarred Kelenic #10 and Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners looks on during batting practice before the game against the Detroit Tigers at T-Mobile Park on October 03, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Tucker content has returned

No bad days for Tucker. pic.twitter.com/gXqUNguKkQ — Shannon Drayer (@shannondrayer) October 2, 2022

Guess who

Our golden boy from heaven… pic.twitter.com/6c14kSmCIl — yodaprom (@yodaprom) October 4, 2022

Whose record did Ichiro break in 2004 when he became the new record holder for total hits in a season with 262? Pete Rose
George Sisler
Ty Cobb
Nap Lajoie

George Sisler

Ty Cobb

Nap Lajoie vote view results 14% Pete Rose (8 votes)

76% George Sisler (43 votes)

8% Ty Cobb (5 votes)

0% Nap Lajoie (0 votes) 56 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s question: What college did skipper Scott Servais play baseball at?

Answer: Creighton University

There’s a good chance the Mariners will get a City Connect jersey next year. What part of Seattle/Washington culture would you like to see highlighted?

Poll Seattle’s City Connect jerseys should focus on: Mountains

Forest

Rain

Grunge

Salmon

Coffee

SuperSonics vote view results 28% Mountains (18 votes)

15% Forest (10 votes)

11% Rain (7 votes)

9% Grunge (6 votes)

17% Salmon (11 votes)

3% Coffee (2 votes)

14% SuperSonics (9 votes) 63 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

If you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Former Mariner Mark McLemore(58)!