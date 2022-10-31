Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/31/22: Lance McCullers Jr, Matt Quatraro, and Nolan Arenado

In Mariners news...
- These NFL refs didn’t want the Mariners’ season to be over yet either!
Didn't realize you were in the building, @Mariners. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/Oh9U6bYQh8— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) October 30, 2022
Around the league...
- Umpire Pat Hoberg had an impressive 100% accuracy rate in Game 2 of the World Series, calling all 129 taken pitches correctly.
PERFECT GAME— Umpire Scorecards (@UmpScorecards) October 30, 2022
Umpire: Pat Hoberg
Final: Phillies 2, Astros 5#RingTheBell // #LevelUp#PHIvsHOU // #HOUvsPHI#Postseason
More stats for this game https://t.co/Ic52HanqPA pic.twitter.com/ZfTCNpLU5y
- The Kansas City Royals have hired former Tampa Bay Rays’ bench coach Matt Quatraro as their new manager, replacing Mike Matheny who was fired at the beginning of this month following the Royals’ sixth straight losing season.
- Lance McCullers Jr. gets his first start of the 2022 World Series and third this postseason as he looks to bring the Houston Astros to a series lead over the Philadelphia Phillies.
- MLB commissioner Rob Manfred is not optimistic that the Oakland A’s will stay in Oakland, and predicts Las Vegas as a likely move for the team.
- Third baseman Nolan Arenado won’t opt out of his contract with the St. Louis Cardinals and will remain with the team through 2027, earning $144 million over five years.
Becca’s picks...
- The Seahawks had some fun with Oz Pearlman joining their team meeting this weekend:
.@OzTheMentalist works his magic, in only the way he can, in Seattle with the Seahawks: pic.twitter.com/BFbQYP8EvQ— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2022
Loading comments...