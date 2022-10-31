 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/31/22: Lance McCullers Jr, Matt Quatraro, and Nolan Arenado

Happy Halloween!

By Becca Weinberg
Championship Series - Houston Astros v New York Yankees - Game Four Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • These NFL refs didn’t want the Mariners’ season to be over yet either!

Around the league...

  • Umpire Pat Hoberg had an impressive 100% accuracy rate in Game 2 of the World Series, calling all 129 taken pitches correctly.

Becca’s picks...

  • The Seahawks had some fun with Oz Pearlman joining their team meeting this weekend:

