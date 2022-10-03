Mariners Game #159 Preview: 10/03 vs. DET

Where did the time go? Seems like just yesterday we were watching this team eke out a pair of wins in Minnesota. But now it’s October, and the Mariners are playoff bound. Who’d’ve thought? So for one last time before the stress really kicks in, let's sit back and enjoy a few regular season games against a team that is Not Playoff Bound. There but for the grace of God go I.

Lineups:

UPDATE: Sam Haggerty is in for Jesse Winker. No word yet on what prompted the change, but Winker wasn’t out on the field for pre-game work.

Detroit's not having a great year offensively, to put it mildly, with every member of this lineup with a wRC+ below league average. They’re sending Bryan Garcia out on the mound, who hasn’t found much success since becoming a major league starter. Conversely, our favorite 1920s swing enthusiast, George Kirby has found incredible success, with the highest fWAR (3.1) among AL rookie pitchers this year.

Oh, in case you missed it:

News from the Park:

JULIOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO back. Scott Servais said pregame that Julio’s back issue calmed down just a couple days into his IL stint, but they opted to leave him on the shelf for the full ten days to make sure it was fully neutralized by the end of the season/beginning of the playoffs.

It sure didn’t look like Julio had any issues swinging the bat, as during his round of BP he rifled off laser after laser, making nothing but good, loud contact. It was also pretty clear how happy he was to be back with his teammates, as he leapt upon Jarred Kelenic, waiting for his turn to bat, wrapping his fellow former Top 100 prospect in a giant bear hug.

Julio will be at DH tonight as he eases back in to baseball activity, but should return to center starting tomorrow.

Scott mentioned that we’re likely to see some different lineups this series, just because of the doubleheader and day game after that. Welcome to the Curt Casali leadoff era.

Scott praised Luis Castillo, saying that he has confidence in him and that’s Luis is, as we all know, “a dude.”

Finally, Scott laid some love on Julio, George, Logan, and Cal, talking about how proud he was that they all showed up and worked out at the right time

Odds:

FanGraphs Odds: 75% Mariners, 25% Tigers

ESPN Moneyline: -260 Mariners (meaning that you would have to bet $260 to win $100)

Game Information:

Game Time: 6:40 pm PT

Radio: 710 AM Seattle Sports

TV: ROOT Sports NW and MLB.TV for out-of-market fans