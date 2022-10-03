Julio’s back’s back, Toro to row to Tacoma-ro, and Curt Casali is a father please address him as such

Julio Rodríguez has returned healthy to the Seattle Mariners lineup, hitting lead off and DHing. The M’s announced his return as part of a quintet of moves Monday afternoon. The moves in total are as listed below:
- Outfielder Julio Rodríguez is activated off the 10-day injured list.
- Catcher Curt Casali is activated off the paternity list.
- Infielder/outfielder Abraham Toro is optioned to Triple-A Tacoma (a full paper move as Tacoma’s season is complete).
- Catcher Brian O’Keefe is optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.
- Right-handed pitcher Phillips Váldez was outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma after clearing waivers.
Congratulations to O’Keefe on getting his first career hit, and congratulations to Casali and his wife on the birth of their child. A banner weekend in Seattle baseball cedes to an important four game set with the Detroit Tigers, as hopefully Rodríguez can get in rhythm for the playoffs beginning this Friday.
