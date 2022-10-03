The Daily Catch: Oct 03, 2022

Announcements

Good morning, friends! We’re in our last week of the regular season AND we get a playoff game this Friday? Amazing.

Yesterday in my Game Preview I floated the idea of LL creating a Watch Party signup sheet that will match out-of-market folks with those in their area to watch the game on Friday with: that sign up sheet is here! After you sign up, look for an email on Wednesday matching you up with other ~single Mariners fans in your area.~ (Disclaimer: they may or may not be single but that’s not the point).

Looking forward to meeting those of you at a Boston/Providence Watch Party!

Vote for Photo of the Game

Our last Photo of the Game-game before we vote for Photo of the Week! Look for that piece tomorrow.

Newly promoted general manager Justin Hollander of the Seattle Mariners looks on with his family before the game vote view results 8% Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners stands on deck (3 votes)

10% Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the sixth inning (4 votes)

10% Ty France #23 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after striking out during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics (4 votes)

8% Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the sixth inning against the Oakland Athletics (3 votes)

13% Robbie Ray #38 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after giving up a home run during the fourth inning against the Oakland Athletics (5 votes)

48% Newly promoted general manager Justin Hollander of the Seattle Mariners looks on with his family before the game (18 votes) 37 votes total Vote Now

Seen on Social Media

This is fun. Former LL’er Amanda tweeted out a little bit of Mariners history.

It's been so long since the Mariners were in the playoffs, the PI Answer Guy advised a reader on improving his radio reception.



Funny thing is, for a while radio was broadcast free over the M's website back in the wild days of original Napster, but that ended before 2001. pic.twitter.com/75BhHAVqZG — Amanda Lane Cumming (@Amanda_LaneC) October 3, 2022

Former Mariner Daniel Vogelbach is raising money to help his hometown of Fort Meyers and gives instructions for how you can help in the comments.

I forgot to post this on Friday but when Scott was in the middle of his pre-game presser JP walked through on his way to the field doing a pitch-perfect Sloth from the Goonies impression: HEY YOU GUYSSSSSS #NeverSayDie pic.twitter.com/zdXPwQBchy — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 2, 2022

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Mariners announce Justin Hollander promoted to GM and Executive VP of Baseball Operations - John Trupin

Mariners Lose and That’s Okay - Shay Weintraub

Trivia Question

Poll What college did skipper Scott Servais play baseball at? Florida State University

University of Florida

Creighton University

University of Indiana vote view results 2% Florida State University (1 vote)

13% University of Florida (5 votes)

55% Creighton University (20 votes)

27% University of Indiana (10 votes) 36 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s question: True or False: Cal Raleigh is the 1st player in MLB history to hit a pinch-hit, walk-off home run to clinch a playoff spot for his team.

Answer: It’s true! Somehow. Wild.

Daily PoLL

Poll Who would you rather the Mariners play in the Wild Card round? Cleveland Guardians

Toronto Blue Jays

Tampa Bay Rays vote view results 63% Cleveland Guardians (29 votes)

8% Toronto Blue Jays (4 votes)

28% Tampa Bay Rays (13 votes) 46 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

MaiLLbag

Angela asks:

Can someone explain to me why only the Mariners have a doubleheader scheduled for the last week of the season? Isn’t this manifest injustice?

Hi, Angela. As I’ll bet you know, the non-cosmic reason there are games at all this week is that the League had to reschedule each team’s first two series that got canceled-then-uncanceled during the lockout. The Mariners are the only team that had a four-game series in there that couldn’t get made up earlier.

As a practical matter, the Mariners don’t have enough pitchers in the rotation for this without messing with their playoff plans, but Scott may have something in the back. This is exactly why you carry a Chris Flexen.

But personally I’m not that worked up about this. For one thing, if this is the price to pay to have baseball at all this year, I’m more than happy to pay it. Imagine if we hadn’t gotten this season. This season. More importantly though, and I say this with the utmost respect, grievance isn’t a good look for winners, and the Mariners are winners now. It’s going to take some getting used to.

And hey, it’s not all bad, the Mariners are letting you attend both games with just one ticket. –Zach Mason

If you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to former Mariners Manny Martinez (52) and Bob Kearney (66)!

Don’t forget: We’ve got the players and LL staff covered, but if you or someone you love has an upcoming birthday, send us an email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com with the subject line “Daily Catch Birthday Wishes” and include first name, last initial or last name, and age you’re/they’re turning if you want that part included.