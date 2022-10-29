Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/29/22: Robert Perez Jr., Jacob deGrom, and Xander Bogaerts

Hello everyone and welcome to Saturday! Let’s check in on the latest from the world of baseball.
In the World Series...
- The Phillies shocked the Astros and the baseball world by coming back from a 5-run deficit to win Game 1 of the World Series 6-5.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners are going to have to protect this guy from the Rule 5 Draft this winter, at this rate.
Robert Perez Jr.— MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) October 28, 2022
Third AFL homer for the @Mariners prospect. pic.twitter.com/hWEIDUbPyd
- The M’s will be hanging on to Derek Hill, who was DFA’d when the organization acquired Luke Weaver.
Roster move: OF Derek Hill cleared waivers and will be outrighted to Triple-A Tacoma.— Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) October 28, 2022
- The players said a thank you for a magical 2022 campaign.
From the bottom of our hearts: Thank you. pic.twitter.com/yGyn2uHYCO— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 28, 2022
Around the league...
- Honestly, I would be all for the Orioles just balling out in free agency. As long as we assume the Mariners have a playoff spot secured for 2023...
Source: I’m hearing the Baltimore Orioles could be one team in on Jacob deGrom this winter.— Rob Piersall (@RTPiersall) October 29, 2022
- Jim Bowden at The Athletic found potential fits for the four top shortstops in this free agent class, mocking Xander Bogaerts to the Mariners. ($)
- Many players from the 2017 Dodgers will never forgive the Astros for their cheating in the World Series, reports Bill Shaikin at the Los Angeles Times.
- Jose Altuve and Jean Segura, both second basemen in the World Series, are elite at getting infield singles, writes Leo Morgenstern at Fangraphs.
