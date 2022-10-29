 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/29/22: Robert Perez Jr., Jacob deGrom, and Xander Bogaerts

Welcome to the weekend!

By Anders Jorstad
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

AZ Fall League: Surprise Saguaros at Peoria Javelinas Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Hello everyone and welcome to Saturday! Let’s check in on the latest from the world of baseball.

In the World Series...

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners are going to have to protect this guy from the Rule 5 Draft this winter, at this rate.
  • The M’s will be hanging on to Derek Hill, who was DFA’d when the organization acquired Luke Weaver.
  • The players said a thank you for a magical 2022 campaign.

Around the league...

  • Honestly, I would be all for the Orioles just balling out in free agency. As long as we assume the Mariners have a playoff spot secured for 2023...

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...