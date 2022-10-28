 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

World Series Game One: Open Game Thread

Let’s see if the Phillies can put up more of a fight against the Astros

By Kate Preusser
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One
friends we made along the way, etc etc
Oh, the World Series is happening. Excellent timing by MLB to start it on Halloween weekend, if you ask me. Personally I will be donning my Lisle von Rhuman costume (real 90s kids know) and heading out to a Halloween extravaganza, but I might put the game on in the background while I apply my false lashes.

If you’re interested in watching, the game starts (checks watch) now, and you can find it on FOX. Here’s an interesting thing about Philly:

Philly, the sports capital of the world. They should just permanently grease all the utility poles. Also, here’s my favorite tweet I’ve seen about this matchup:

Rooting for chaos.

