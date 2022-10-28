World Series Game One: Open Game Thread

Oh, the World Series is happening. Excellent timing by MLB to start it on Halloween weekend, if you ask me. Personally I will be donning my Lisle von Rhuman costume (real 90s kids know) and heading out to a Halloween extravaganza, but I might put the game on in the background while I apply my false lashes.

If you’re interested in watching, the game starts (checks watch) now, and you can find it on FOX. Here’s an interesting thing about Philly:

Philadelphia is the sports capital of the U.S. this week.



In the next 7 days, Philly fans can watch:



⚾️ A World Series

Five 76ers games

Three Flyers games

⚽️ An MLS conference title

The NFL's only undefeated team, twice pic.twitter.com/e3RzpSs1TU — Front Office Sports (@FOS) October 28, 2022

Philly, the sports capital of the world. They should just permanently grease all the utility poles. Also, here’s my favorite tweet I’ve seen about this matchup:

The Houston Astros are a perfectly engineered baseball machine of death no one in their right minds would challenge, but the Philadelphia Phillies are “That sign can’t stop me because I can’t read” personified as a baseball team. — Nationally Televised Batthew (@PanasonicDX4500) October 24, 2022

Rooting for chaos.