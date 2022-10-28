 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/28/22: Silver Slugger Finalists, David Stearns, and Brock Holt

The executive carousel has begun.

By Anders Jorstad
Hello all and welcome to Friday! We’ve finally made it to the start of the 2022 World Series. Let’s catch you up on what’s happening in baseball.

In Mariners news...

  • Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh are the M’s Silver Slugger finalists.
  • Help Manny out in his charitable endeavor!

Around the league...

  • I didn’t even realize that this World Series had that embarrassing distinction...but Dusty is spot on here.
  • Sporting News handed out their yearly awards, giving Julio the American League Rookie of the Year honor.
  • Michael Clair compared this year’s World Series to the 1980 NLCS matchup between the same two clubs.
  • Many are speculating whether David Stearns will begin to take offers from other clubs in what industry experts expect would be a bidding war.
  • Former utilityman Brock Holt has decided to call it a career.
  • George Springer has undergone surgery to address a bone spur but expects to be ready to play come spring training.
  • Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs tries to figure out a matchup strategy for the Astros against Bryce Harper.

Anders’ picks...

