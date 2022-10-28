Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/28/22: Silver Slugger Finalists, David Stearns, and Brock Holt

Hello all and welcome to Friday! We’ve finally made it to the start of the 2022 World Series. Let’s catch you up on what’s happening in baseball.
In Mariners news...
- Julio Rodríguez and Cal Raleigh are the M’s Silver Slugger finalists.
They brought the boom— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 27, 2022
Congrats to @JRODshow44 and Cal Raleigh on being named 2022 #SilverSluggerAward Finalists! #SeaUsRise
https://t.co/uG5ZeryhLQ pic.twitter.com/JBCBsOfn89
- Help Manny out in his charitable endeavor!
Help us build a baseball field for these kids. Visit https://t.co/Dbh19BpIdP to find out more information about what we do and what you can do to help. #impactinglives pic.twitter.com/nU1XpfKCzp— Manny Acta (@MannyActa14) October 27, 2022
Around the league...
- I didn’t even realize that this World Series had that embarrassing distinction...but Dusty is spot on here.
Dusty Baker asked about the fact this is the 1st World Series since 1950 without a U.S.-born Black player: “I don't think that that's something that baseball should really be proud of. It looks bad. It let's people know it didn't take a year or even a decade to get to this point” pic.twitter.com/N4WLPBqdyx— Mark Berman (@MarkBermanFox26) October 27, 2022
- Sporting News handed out their yearly awards, giving Julio the American League Rookie of the Year honor.
- Michael Clair compared this year’s World Series to the 1980 NLCS matchup between the same two clubs.
- Many are speculating whether David Stearns will begin to take offers from other clubs in what industry experts expect would be a bidding war.
Major Brewers shake-up: David Stearns is stepping down as president of baseball operations and will remain in an advisory role to ownership and baseball operations. GM Matt Arnold will move into the lead role overseeing baseball operations.— Adam McCalvy (@AdamMcCalvy) October 27, 2022
- Astros executive Oz Ocampo is departing the organization to join the Marlins as an Assistant General Manager.
- Despite the amazing season for Houston, Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic reports that General Manager James Click may be on the hot seat. ($)
- Oh, you thought this offseason would be without collective bargaining discourse?
Major League Baseball and the Players Association had their opening meeting today in minor league collective bargaining. Dan Halem and Bruce Meyer made presentations for their respective sides. Thus, it begins.— Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) October 27, 2022
- Former utilityman Brock Holt has decided to call it a career.
- George Springer has undergone surgery to address a bone spur but expects to be ready to play come spring training.
- Jake Mailhot at Fangraphs tries to figure out a matchup strategy for the Astros against Bryce Harper.
Anders’ picks...
