Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/27/22: Luke Weaver, Adam Wainwright, and Aaron Boone

We're onto the last off-day before the World Series, and the Mariners are doing things.

In Mariners news...

The Mariners claimed right-hander Luke Weaver off waivers from Kansas City. Let’s see if they can work their pitching development magic once again.

Mariners lefty Roenis Elías is among 13 players who elected free agency yesterday.

