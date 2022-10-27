Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/27/22: Luke Weaver, Adam Wainwright, and Aaron Boone

Good morning friends! We’re onto the last off-day before the World Series, and the Mariners are doing things. Let’s get to that and more from around the league.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners claimed right-hander Luke Weaver off waivers from Kansas City. Let’s see if they can work their pitching development magic once again.
- Mariners lefty Roenis Elías is among 13 players who elected free agency yesterday.
Around the league...
- Adam Wainwright will be returning to the Cardinals for 2023, which he says will be his final MLB season.
- Andy Martino at SNY notes that many players outside of the Yankees organization are wary of donning the pinstripes.
- Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner committed to Aaron Boone as manager of the team for the 2023 campaign.
- We have yet another indication that the Rangers are planning to make a run at Carlos Rodón this winter, this time from Tom Dierberger at NBC Sports who wonders if Bruce Bochy being in Texas could aid in that effort.
- Kyle Kishimoto at Fangraphs analyzed the Astros’ bullpen success despite the fact that they don’t have a left-hander.
Loading comments...