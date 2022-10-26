 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/26/22: Skip Schumaker, Chase Dollander, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

News and notes from around baseball.

By Anders Jorstad
St. Louis Cardinals v Atlanta Braves Photo by Brett Davis/Getty Images

Greetings everyone and happy Wednesday! A slow week in baseball continues as we wait for the World Series to start (or conclude, depending on your level of readiness for the offseason). Here’s what you need to know today.

In Mariners news...

  I feel...simultaneously better and worse, for sure.

Around the league...

  • Mariners fans may or may not agree, but Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus opined that this year’s playoffs has been a great one. ($)
  • LL alum Joe Doyle wrote a feature on University of Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander, the “best college arm available in any draft since Strasburg.”
  I'm surprised the fact that they even used the '04 Red Sox run as motivation even made it to the media...you had to know this was coming.

Anders’ picks...

  This should be fun!

