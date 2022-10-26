Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/26/22: Skip Schumaker, Chase Dollander, and Fernando Tatis, Jr.

Greetings everyone and happy Wednesday! A slow week in baseball continues as we wait for the World Series to start (or conclude, depending on your level of readiness for the offseason). Here’s what you need to know today.
In Mariners news...
- I feel...simultaneously better and worse, for sure.
not sure if this will make Mariners fans feel better or worse but it caught my attention to see Lance go out of his way to bring the M's up— Jordan Shusterman (@j_shusterman_) October 24, 2022
from Passan on the Astros pursuing a perfect postseason:https://t.co/O7v1EKjXcI pic.twitter.com/jItB8AbXAc
Around the league...
- Mariners fans may or may not agree, but Craig Goldstein at Baseball Prospectus opined that this year’s playoffs has been a great one. ($)
- LL alum Joe Doyle wrote a feature on University of Tennessee right-handed pitcher Chase Dollander, the “best college arm available in any draft since Strasburg.”
- I’m surprised the fact that they even used the ‘04 Red Sox run as motivation even made it to the media...you had to know this was coming.
Michael Kay sounded OFF on the Yankees decision to show ‘04 Red Sox comeback as motivation— Sporting News MLB (@sn_mlb) October 25, 2022
"If George Steinbrenner was alive today, somebody would be fired to do something that. That’s tone deaf.”pic.twitter.com/41tasxXHGL
- The Marlins passed over many more qualified candidates in order to hire former MLB infielder Skip Schumaker as their new manager.
- Meanwhile, the Tigers continued to build their brain trust by hiring away Rays’ Sr. Director of Amateur Scouting — Rob Metzler — to serve as an Assistant General Manager.
- Michael Baumann at Fangraphs wonders where the Padres are going to make room for Fernando Tatis, Jr. when he returns to their lineup next spring.
Anders’ picks...
- This should be fun!
This holiday season is going to be out of this world.— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 25, 2022
Watch the brand-new trailer for Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, streaming November 25 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/FF0v1eRy7U
Loading comments...