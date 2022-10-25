 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/25/22: Rafael Devers, Anthony Rizzo, and Mookie Betts

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
In Mariners news...

  • Julio supporting OL Reign and hanging out with some of the young Seattle Sounders stars!
  • Former Mariner Jose Lopez has announced his retirement from baseball after substantial time in both MLB and NPB.

Around the league...

  • The Miami Marlins have narrowed their managerial search down to four final candidates:
  • The Boston Red Sox are reportedly in pursuit of a long-term contract for third baseman Rafael Devers.

