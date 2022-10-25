Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/25/22: Rafael Devers, Anthony Rizzo, and Mookie Betts

In Mariners news...
- Julio supporting OL Reign and hanging out with some of the young Seattle Sounders stars!
The collab of the year.— Seattle Sounders FC (@SoundersFC) October 25, 2022
Nouhou, Dylan, Danny & AB were spotted with Mariners star Julio Rodríguez at the @OlReign match on Sunday! pic.twitter.com/wCD2ucyEHv
- Former Mariner Jose Lopez has announced his retirement from baseball after substantial time in both MLB and NPB.
After nearly a decade in Japan, former Mariners second baseman José López has announced his retirement. He's one of just three players with 1,000 hits in both MLB and NPB. https://t.co/uGVy0qkT56— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) October 24, 2022
- Corey Brock ponders the futures of Robbie Ray, Matt Brash, Jarred Kelenic, and more in his latest Mariners mailbag.
- AL Manager of the Year finalist will be announced on November 7th. Here’s why Scott Servais should be one of them.
Around the league...
- The Miami Marlins have narrowed their managerial search down to four final candidates:
Marlins are down to 4 finalists and a decision is expected soon: Skip Schumaker, Joe Espada, Matt Quatraro and a mystery candidate. The mystery man is apparently not Raul Ibanez, who had a great interview but dropped out because the timing isn’t right.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 24, 2022
- The Boston Red Sox are reportedly in pursuit of a long-term contract for third baseman Rafael Devers.
Sources: The Red Sox are moving to secure Rafael Devers long-term. The ongoing talks with Devers camp are being led by a senior club executive who is currently in the Dominican Republic. Their goal is to sign Devers, who turns 26 today, to an extension for at least 7 seasons.— Yancen Pujols (@YancenPujols) October 25, 2022
- With the Los Angeles Dodgers predicted to be in the mix for signing free agent Aaron Judge, could Mookie Betts be moved to second base to accommodate the acquisition?
- New York Yankees’ first baseman Anthony Rizzo has to make a decision soon about whether he wants to stay with the team or opt-out of his contract.
