Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/24/22: Nestor Cortes, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge

In Mariners news...
- Jerry Dipoto joined Seattle Sports 710 AM last week to discuss Ty France’s second half of the season and reflect on the team’s biggest moments of the year.
Around the league...
- The Philadelphia Phillies clinched a World Series berth in dramatic fashion, as they defeated the San Diego Padres 4-3 with a go-ahead home run from Bryce Harper in the 8th inning to send the home crowd into a frenzy.
- The Houston Astros are headed back to the World Series for the fourth time in six seasons after sweeping the New York Yankees with a score of 7-6 in last night’s ALCS Game 4.
- Yankees starter Nestor Cortes was forced to leave yesterday’s game early in the third inning due to a left groin injury.
- The Miami Marlins have interviewed current Astros executive Oz Ocampo for an assistant general manager position.
- Mark Feinsand at MLB.com highlights five potential landing spots for Yankees’ star Aaron Judge as he prepares to enter free agency.
Becca’s picks...
- Two exciting wins in a row brings the Seahawks to first place in the NFC West!
