Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/22/22: Jean Segura, Jeremy Peña, and Bruce Bochy

Hello folks and welcome to the weekend!
In the MLB Playoffs...
- Jean Segura was the star of yesterday’s game against the Padres (and not always for good reasons) as Philadelphia defeated San Diego 4-2 to take a 2-1 NLCS lead.
In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish at The Seattle Times previews the upcoming free agency for Mitch Haniger and whether or not he and the Mariners will ultimately agree to a deal.
Around the league...
- Jeremy Peña danced all over the grave of Carlos Correa in a feature piece at FOX Sports, which will no doubt fuel an upcoming Correa revenge tour next year.
- Luis Severino was not impressed by Alex Bregman’s big homer in Game 2 of the ALCS.
- Joe Musgrove started a tradition of taking clubhouse pictures with his polaroid camera earlier this season. The photo compilation tells the story of a wild season for the Padres.
- The Rangers announced that they’ve brought on World Series winning manager Bruce Bochy to be their new skipper.
- Meanwhile, the White Sox will interview Ozzie Guillén (no, seriously) for their managerial opening.
- The Blue Jays have signed interim manager John Schneider to a three-year contract extension, removing the “interim” tag after he led them to the postseason.
- Terry Francona is committed to managing the Guardians in 2023 despite the series of health problems that have held him back the last couple of years.
- Lance McCullers hurt his elbow while celebrating the team’s sweep of the Mariners and will now start in Game 4 of the ALCS instead of Game 3.
- If Giants starter Carlos Rodón opts out of his current deal with the team, expect the Rangers to make a strong push for the left-hander in free agency. If the Rangers add a good starter or two I will in fact be quite afraid of them for 2023 and beyond.
Anders’ picks...
- We’ve got more wholesome pet content for you (shout out to my dude sleeping through class).
somebody had to teach them pic.twitter.com/HMb9jSWWJD— Dont Show Your Cat (@DontShowYourCat) October 21, 2022
Loading comments...