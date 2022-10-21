 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Oct 21, 2022

We got some real good treasures today.

By Shay Weintraub
Announcements

We’re not just a fanbase, we’re a fan-mily and for that reason we’d love to see your memories from the 2022 season and feature them in an upcoming post! Head over to this Google Form to submit.

Past Couple Days on Lookout Landing

Lookout Landing Podcast 208: The 2022 Season Autopsy Edition - Evan James

Notes from the Mariners’ end-of-season press conference - Kate Pruesser

Fanpost: OffTop, 10/19/22: The First Off-Topic Post Of The Post-Drought Era - Chris (from Bothell)

The NLCS shows us what the Mariners’ first step should’ve been, next step needs to be - John Trupin

Seen on Social Media

  • This is siiiiiiiiiiiiick
  • PSA!
  • During the playoffs a group of students from Cascade View Elementary School got in the spirit and cheered on their favorite catcher. Skip to this week and that catcher paid those students a visit!
  • Check out the Mariners’ Digital Graphic Designer, Trevor Milless’ wrap up post from all of his designs over the year!
  • Fun tweet!

Trivia Question

Poll

Who was the Seattle Mariners’ first Triple-A team?

Last question: Eugenio Suárez signed with what team as a non-drafted free agent in 2008?

Answer: Tigers (rawr)

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll

Where was the last place you caught a Mariners game?

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to former Mariners pitcher Casey Fien (1983)!

Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
Casey Fien #38 of the Seattle Mariners talks with Tuffy Gosewisch #7 after giving up a home run in the third inning during a spring training game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Tempe Diablo Stadium on March 12, 2017 in Tempe, Arizona.
Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images

