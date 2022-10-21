The Daily Catch: Oct 21, 2022

Announcements
We’re not just a fanbase, we’re a fan-mily and for that reason we’d love to see your memories from the 2022 season and feature them in an upcoming post! Head over to this Google Form to submit.
Past Couple Days on Lookout Landing
Lookout Landing Podcast 208: The 2022 Season Autopsy Edition - Evan James
Notes from the Mariners’ end-of-season press conference - Kate Pruesser
Fanpost: OffTop, 10/19/22: The First Off-Topic Post Of The Post-Drought Era - Chris (from Bothell)
The NLCS shows us what the Mariners’ first step should’ve been, next step needs to be - John Trupin
Seen on Social Media
- This is siiiiiiiiiiiiick
Seattle was ELECTRIC. ⚡️ This is easily one of my favorite runouts I’ve done with a player. @JRODshow44.— Matt Faraci (@matt_faraci64) October 20, 2022
: Sony A7Siii
4K 120 fps
Sigma 24-70 f2.8 pic.twitter.com/hTqOQtbN7x
- PSA!
OL Reign is looking to hit a record total for their semifinal game this Sunday. Even if you can’t go, consider donating the price of a ticket so someone else can! Details in thread. https://t.co/l8e4jJEXAY— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 20, 2022
- During the playoffs a group of students from Cascade View Elementary School got in the spirit and cheered on their favorite catcher. Skip to this week and that catcher paid those students a visit!
- Check out the Mariners’ Digital Graphic Designer, Trevor Milless’ wrap up post from all of his designs over the year!
- Fun tweet!
5 ants rented an apartment with another 5 ants.— PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) October 18, 2022
Now they’re tenants
Trivia Question
Poll
Who was the Seattle Mariners’ first Triple-A team?
-
6%
Tacoma Rainiers
-
40%
Spokane Indians
-
40%
Calgary Cannons
-
12%
San Jose Missions
Last question: Eugenio Suárez signed with what team as a non-drafted free agent in 2008?
Answer: Tigers (rawr)
DaiLLy PoLL
Poll
Where was the last place you caught a Mariners game?
-
81%
T-Mobile Park
-
18%
A different ballpark
Happy birthday to...!
Happy birthday to former Mariners pitcher Casey Fien (1983)!
Loading comments...