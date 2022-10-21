The Daily Catch: Oct 21, 2022

Announcements

We’re not just a fanbase, we’re a fan-mily and for that reason we’d love to see your memories from the 2022 season and feature them in an upcoming post! Head over to this Google Form to submit.

Past Couple Days on Lookout Landing

Lookout Landing Podcast 208: The 2022 Season Autopsy Edition - Evan James

Notes from the Mariners’ end-of-season press conference - Kate Pruesser

Fanpost: OffTop, 10/19/22: The First Off-Topic Post Of The Post-Drought Era - Chris (from Bothell)

The NLCS shows us what the Mariners’ first step should’ve been, next step needs to be - John Trupin

Seen on Social Media

This is siiiiiiiiiiiiick

Seattle was ELECTRIC. ⚡️ This is easily one of my favorite runouts I’ve done with a player. @JRODshow44.



: Sony A7Siii

4K 120 fps

Sigma 24-70 f2.8 pic.twitter.com/hTqOQtbN7x — Matt Faraci (@matt_faraci64) October 20, 2022

PSA!

OL Reign is looking to hit a record total for their semifinal game this Sunday. Even if you can’t go, consider donating the price of a ticket so someone else can! Details in thread. https://t.co/l8e4jJEXAY — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 20, 2022

During the playoffs a group of students from Cascade View Elementary School got in the spirit and cheered on their favorite catcher. Skip to this week and that catcher paid those students a visit!

Check out the Mariners’ Digital Graphic Designer, Trevor Milless’ wrap up post from all of his designs over the year!

Fun tweet!

5 ants rented an apartment with another 5 ants.



Now they’re tenants — PUNS (@ThePunnyWorld) October 18, 2022

Happy birthday to...!

Happy birthday to former Mariners pitcher Casey Fien (1983)!