Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/21/22: Cal Raleigh, Eric Wedge, and Nelson Cruz

The Big Dumper is in line for some hardware.

By Anders Jorstad
Division Series - Houston Astros v Seattle Mariners - Game Three Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

Hello everyone! Let’s get this Friday started with some notes from around the league.

In the MLB Playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • Cal Raleigh has been named a finalist for a Gold Glove award, the lone Mariner represented.
  • A cool look at the Mariners first home playoff game in two decades through the perspective of Julio Rodríguez.

Around the league...

  • The Marlins appear to be narrowing down their managerial search already. Isn’t it kind of weird that Joe Espada is doing these interviews while the postseason is happening?
  • Major League Baseball got what it wanted — viewership of the Division Series was at an all-time high this year.
  • Here’s to a quick recovery for former Mariners manager Eric Wedge!

Anders’ picks...

  • The Kraken have some real certified badass music thanks to Hans Zimmer.

