Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/21/22: Cal Raleigh, Eric Wedge, and Nelson Cruz

Hello everyone! Let’s get this Friday started with some notes from around the league.
In the MLB Playoffs...
- Framber Valdez and Alex Bregman led the charge for Houston in a 3-2 victory over the Yankees, giving the Astros a 2-0 lead in the ALCS.
In Mariners news...
- Cal Raleigh has been named a finalist for a Gold Glove award, the lone Mariner represented.
- A cool look at the Mariners first home playoff game in two decades through the perspective of Julio Rodríguez.
Seattle was ELECTRIC. ⚡️ This is easily one of my favorite runouts I’ve done with a player. @JRODshow44.— Matt Faraci (@matt_faraci64) October 20, 2022
: Sony A7Siii
4K 120 fps
Sigma 24-70 f2.8 pic.twitter.com/hTqOQtbN7x
Around the league...
- The Marlins appear to be narrowing down their managerial search already. Isn’t it kind of weird that Joe Espada is doing these interviews while the postseason is happening?
Sources: Astros Bench Coach Joe Espada & Rays Bench Coach Matt Quatraro will interview for the Miami Marlins Managerial job a *second* time.— Craig Mish (@CraigMish) October 20, 2022
- Major League Baseball got what it wanted — viewership of the Division Series was at an all-time high this year.
- Here’s to a quick recovery for former Mariners manager Eric Wedge!
NEWS: @GoShockersBSB head coach Eric Wedge has stepped away from the program for ‘health reasons’, and long-time Charlotte head coach Loren Hibbs will serve as the interim head coach. He recently completed his third season with the #Shockers.— Kendall Rogers (@KendallRogers) October 20, 2022
- Nelson Cruz didn’t quite provide the punch he was expected to during his one-year stint with the club, writes Patrick Reddington at Federal Baseball.
- Starters are going deeper into postseason starts than usual this season, writes Benjamin Hoffman at The New York Times.
Anders’ picks...
- The Kraken have some real certified badass music thanks to Hans Zimmer.
From Pirates of the Caribbean to the Dark Knight, Oscar-winning composer @HansZimmer has scored soundtracks for some of Hollywood's top films.— Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) October 20, 2022
Now, at the request of a dear friend, the musical icon created a soundtrack specifically for the #SeaKraken → https://t.co/7cqrbLJQKv pic.twitter.com/hy4FtfHPho
Loading comments...