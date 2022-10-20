Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/20/22: Cal Raleigh, Josh Reddick, and José Ramírez

Hello everyone! The playoffs continue as the Mariners prepare for their offseason. Let’s dig into the latest.
In the MLB Playoffs...
- The Padres bats got hot late in an 8-5 comeback victory against the Phillies to even the NLCS at 1-1.
- Justin Verlander was electric in Game 1 against the Yankees, leading Houston to a 4-2 win in the ALCS.
In Mariners news...
- Cal Raleigh wasted no time in getting back to the community. This must have been so cool for those kids.
@Mariners Cal Raleigh wanted to surprise the kiddos from the “Big Dump-er!” video. He didn’t have to reach out but he did. What a humble guy. Answered all their questions & signed autographs. Created memories & fans 4 life! @steph_raleigh your boy is a real one! #bigdumperenergy pic.twitter.com/U2GPZVQ6f4— Tim Rooney (@MisterRooney) October 20, 2022
Around the league...
- Austin and Aaron Nola’s parents are having a real wardrobe crisis at the NLCS games.
NOLA FATHER: i will support my sons by wearing an austin nola jersey and hat, and an aaron nola jersey over my austin nola jersey— Bill Hanstock (@sundownmotel) October 19, 2022
NOLA MOTHER: i will support neither of my awful, awful sons pic.twitter.com/n9P8Xsm3f7
- Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wonders what went wrong with José Altuve in the ALDS.
- The Angels continue to clean house, but you have to imagine Jeremy Reed will catch on with another organization.
Jeremy Reed, LA Angels hitting coach, will not be returning for the 2023 season. Established himself with veteran MVPs as well as impacted young up and comers Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward and Jared Walsh.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 19, 2022
- José Ramírez was playing through a hand injury during the vast majority of the summer, which he will now get addressed to get right before spring training.
- Dan Szymborski at Fangraphs took an analytical lens to the debate that the playoff format needs to change to reward the best teams.
- Josh Reddick is planning to retire from baseball following his upcoming stint in the Australian Baseball League.
Anders’ picks...
- Some wholesome content for your Thursday.
Puppies learning how to swim for the first time... pic.twitter.com/9Nn9aLa0Nf— B&S (@____B_S____) October 19, 2022
