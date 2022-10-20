 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/20/22: Cal Raleigh, Josh Reddick, and José Ramírez

News and notes from a Thursday in October.

By Anders Jorstad
New York Yankees v. Cleveland Guardians Photo by Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Hello everyone! The playoffs continue as the Mariners prepare for their offseason. Let’s dig into the latest.

In the MLB Playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • Cal Raleigh wasted no time in getting back to the community. This must have been so cool for those kids.

Around the league...

  • Austin and Aaron Nola’s parents are having a real wardrobe crisis at the NLCS games.
  • Davy Andrews at Fangraphs wonders what went wrong with José Altuve in the ALDS.
  • The Angels continue to clean house, but you have to imagine Jeremy Reed will catch on with another organization.

Anders’ picks...

  • Some wholesome content for your Thursday.

