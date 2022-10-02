 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

87-71: Chart

Today was no Ray of sunshine.

By Shay Weintraub
Oakland Athletics v Seattle Mariners Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seattle Mariners 3, Oakland Athletics 10

Career strikeouts when Robbie Ray started the game: 1,499

Career strikeouts when Robbie Ray ended the game: 1,502

Amount of home runs Robbie Ray gave up today: 3

Amount of home runs Robbie Ray gave up during the 2022 season: 32

MLB Rank for sacrificed home runs: tied for 1st with Gerrit Cole

That good shredded chicken with juice: n/a

The okay turkey chunks in gravy: Luis Torrens (.015 WPA)

That paté crap: Robbie Ray (-.258 WPA)

^if my cat did the chart

Polls to pass the time before the recap goes live

Who do we want starting in Game 1, 2, and possibly 3 for the WC series?

