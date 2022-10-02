87-71: Chart

Seattle Mariners 3, Oakland Athletics 10
Career strikeouts when Robbie Ray started the game: 1,499
Career strikeouts when Robbie Ray ended the game: 1,502
Amount of home runs Robbie Ray gave up today: 3
Amount of home runs Robbie Ray gave up during the 2022 season: 32
MLB Rank for sacrificed home runs: tied for 1st with Gerrit Cole
That good shredded chicken with juice: n/a
The okay turkey chunks in gravy: Luis Torrens (.015 WPA)
That paté crap: Robbie Ray (-.258 WPA)
^if my cat did the chart
Polls to pass the time before the recap goes live
Who do we want starting in Game 1, 2, and possibly 3 for the WC series?
Poll
Game 1 Starter:
-
0%
Luis Castillo
-
0%
Logan Gilbert
-
0%
Marco Gonzales
-
0%
George Kirby
-
0%
Robbie Ray
Poll
Game 2 Starter:
-
0%
Luis Castillo
-
0%
Logan Gilbert
-
0%
Marco Gonzales
-
0%
George Kirby
-
0%
Robbie Ray
Poll
Game 3 Starter:
-
0%
Luis Castillo
-
0%
Logan Gilbert
-
0%
Marco Gonzales
-
0%
George Kirby
-
0%
Robbie Ray
