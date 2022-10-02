Mariners Game #158 Preview: 10/02 vs. OAK

Gooooooood afternoon, Mariners faithful! It’s the last Sunday game of the regular season and we’ve got a fine one. A couple things:

If you haven't had a chance to listen to our latest pod (it's okay, it was only released this morning), it's a must that you do. I listened to it during my Target run this morning and it made me so happy that I "accidentally" spent a lot of money. My favorite part was Kate's description of the locker room celebration.

Lineup

Today the Mariners take on the Oakland A’s for the final time this season and will face RHP James Kaprielian (4-9 4.43 ERA). Robbie Ray (12-11 3.58 ERA) gets his final start of the regular season and will look to shut down the A’s lineup.

Make your “bets” below:

News and Notes from Scott Servais’s pre-game press conference:

The Mariners continue to monitor and manage everyone’s workload, but Servais said they are trying to stay flexible with the starting pitching with the idea that there could be a playoff game at home. Gilbert is scheduled to go on Wednesday of this week, the home regular season finale against Detroit, but the schedule is currently listed as “TBA.” He’ll start if a home playoff berth is on the line.

Chris Flexen will start one of the games of the doubleheader on Tuesday.

Cal Raleigh isn’t in today’s lineup, as he’s still dealing with that jammed thumb and catching lefties is especially hard on it, but is available off the bench if necessary. That worked out okay last time.

Julio is still on track to be activated when he’s eligible on Monday. Servais says he took “a ton” of swings in the cage today.

Servais is thrilled for Justin Hollander, recently promoted to GM (story forthcoming on LL!); he says Hollander was the “conduit for Jerry and I to understand what we had in the organization” when the Scott and Jerry arrived in Anaheim, which helped them understand what programs needed to be put in place. He calls Hollander “the glue guy.”

How to Catch the Game

Watch: ROOT, MLB.teevee

Listen: KTTH (770 AM)

First Pitch: 1:10p PT / 4:10p ET