The Daily Catch: Oct 2, 2022

Happy Sunday, everyone! Today is a day game for the Mariners and a morning game (Pacific Time) for the Seahawks. Place your fake bets below for both Mariners and Seahawks:
Vote for Photo of the Game
- Brian O’Keefe #64 of the Seattle Mariners is doused with water next to Root Sports reporter Angie Mentink after his first MLB hit in the Seattle Mariners 5-1 win against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Dylan Moore #25, Abraham Toro #13 and Jesse Winker #27 of the Seattle Mariners take a selfie with a photographer’s camera before the game against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Adam Frazier #26 of the Seattle Mariners steals third base against Vimael Machin #31 of the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Luis Torrens #22 and Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate their runs against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- The Seattle Mariners infielders celebrate after defeating the Oakland Athletics at T-Mobile Park. Seattle won 5-1 Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
- Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens (22) scores a run off a RBI single hit by right fielder Sam Haggerty (not pictured) during the first inning Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports
- Manager Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners looks on before the game against the Oakland Athletics Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
- Fans look on before the game between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on October 01, 2022 Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
Yesterday on Lookout Landing
Dear Tim - Isabelle Minasian
A Journey Through Fandom - Connor Donovan
Game Recap: The day after continues to be pretty great, Mariners beat Oakland 5-1 - Zach Mason
Seen on Social Media
Too cool for this planet pic.twitter.com/G1Hj8tBmIH— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 2, 2022
“Alexa, show us a beautiful photo.” pic.twitter.com/8IBgyRbOYB— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 1, 2022
In case anyone is wondering how long I’ve been a @Mariners fan: I’m holding the “N” here. Next to me is my friend Tim, one of the brightest and best M’s fans, dads, friends, and human beings in general. 100% sure he is smiling down on the Mariners today. pic.twitter.com/1BmXR0Fezn— Erin (@erin_smc) October 1, 2022
Trivia Question
Yesterday’s question: Who was the youngest player on the 2001 Mariners roster? The voting breakdown looked like...
and the answer was....
Joel Pineiro!
Daily Poll
Here’s a picture of the Seattle Kraken’s newest mascot, Buoy, unveiled just yesterday. Tell us your thoughts in the poll below:
To be fair, Buoy was inspired by the Fremont Troll.
Yesterday’s results:
I, myself, was a “no tears” person even though I swore I was going to.
Mailbag
No mail today! Remember, if you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.
Happy birthday to...!
Coach Jarret DeHart (28) and former Mariners Tyler Olson (33), Oswaldo Navarro (38), Rafael Carmona (51), Eddie Guardado (52), Dave Beard (63), and Bob Robertson (76)!
- Jarret DeHart #44 of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait during photo day at the Peoria Sports Complex on March 16, 2022 in Peoria, Arizona. Photo by Sam Wasson/Getty Images
- Relief pitcher Tyler Olson #66 of the Seattle Mariners pitches against the Texas Rangers at Safeco Field on April 19, 2015 Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
- Oswaldo Navarro #17 of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Texas Rangers during the MLB spring training game at Surprise Stadium on March 6, 2007 in Surprise, Arizona Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images
- Rafael Carmona #22 of the Seattle Mariners pitches during a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles on June 8, 1995 at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images
- Catcher Pat Borders #37 and closing pitcher Eddie Guardado #18 of the Seattle Mariners celebrate after defeating the Texas Rangers 2-1 on July 3, 2005 at Safeco Field Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images
- Pitcher Dave Beard #33 of the Seattle Mariners poses for a portrait in March, 1984 Photo by B Bennett/Getty Images
- Bob Robertson #6 of the Seattle Mariners bats against the Baltimore Orioles during an Major League baseball game circa 1978 at Memorial Stadium Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images
Don’t forget: We’ve got the players and LL staff covered, but if you or someone you love has an upcoming birthday, send us an email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com with the subject line “Daily Catch Birthday Wishes” and include first name, last initial or last name, and age you’re/they’re turning if you want that part included.
