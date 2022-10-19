 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/19/22: Jesse Winker, Art Warren, and Shohei Ohtani

Offseason speculation has begun in earnest.

By Anders Jorstad
Good morning folks! Let’s check out what’s happening around baseball.

In the MLB Playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • Ryan Divish hopped on 710 ESPN to talk about the end of the Mariners playoff run, and his quote about Jesse Winker sent the entire Mariners fandom into a tizzy. Whether it ultimately ends up meaning much of anything, we will have to wait to see.

Around the league...

