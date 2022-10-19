Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/19/22: Jesse Winker, Art Warren, and Shohei Ohtani

Good morning folks! Let’s check out what’s happening around baseball.
In the MLB Playoffs...
- Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber each went deep in a 2-0 Phillies victory over the Padres in Game 1 of the NLCS.
- The Yankees defeated the Guardians in an easy 5-1 win to punch their ticket to the ALCS.
In Mariners news...
- Ryan Divish hopped on 710 ESPN to talk about the end of the Mariners playoff run, and his quote about Jesse Winker sent the entire Mariners fandom into a tizzy. Whether it ultimately ends up meaning much of anything, we will have to wait to see.
On Jesse Winker, who was not with the team for its playoff run: pic.twitter.com/4Wu6NmxJFt— Joe Veyera (@JoeVeyera) October 18, 2022
Around the league...
- Jean Segura spoke to Philadelphia media about his time in Seattle, which apparently did not end well.
- The White Sox appear likely to move on from former MVP first baseman José Abreu.
- Shohei Ohtani expressed unhappiness with the direction of the Angels, leading many to speculate whether he could be dealt this winter. Ohtani will be a free agent following the 2023 season.
- Speaking of the Angels, Brandon Marsh is thriving in Philadelphia after being traded there this summer. Jake Mintz at FOX Sports talked to the outfielder about his unique pre-game routine.
- Dennis Lin at The Athletic told the story of the Padres late-season turnaround which has led them to where they are now. ($)
- No matter how far the Yankees make it in the playoffs, they’ll have to do it without outfielder Aaron Hicks who will miss the rest of the postseason with a knee injury.
- Mets catching prospect Francisco Álvarez received ankle surgery. He hopes to be ready in time for spring training.
- Former Mariner and current Reds reliever Art Warren will miss all of 2023 while he recovers from Tommy John surgery.
- MLB Trade Rumors kicked off their offseason positional previews by looking at the top corner outfielders available in free agency.
