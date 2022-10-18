 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/18/22: Julio Rodriguez, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Nestor Cortes

Happy Tuesday!

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Houston Astros v. Seattle Mariners Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Good morning Mariner fans! Start your day off right with the latest in baseball news:

In Mariners news...

  • Massive congrats to Julio Rodriguez on being named a finalist for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award!
  • The Seattle Sports 710 AM staff highlights how the Houston Astros’ reaction to their ALDS win over the Mariners shows how they view Seattle as a legitimate competitor.

Around the league...

  • The Chicago White Sox are reportedly impressed with multiple managerial candidates who’ve interviewed with the team so far:
  • The MLB award schedule has been released, with finalists set to be announced on November 7th.

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...