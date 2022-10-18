Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/18/22: Julio Rodriguez, Fernando Tatis Jr, and Nestor Cortes

Good morning Mariner fans! Start your day off right with the latest in baseball news:
In Mariners news...
- Massive congrats to Julio Rodriguez on being named a finalist for the 2022 Hank Aaron Award!
Congrats to @JRODshow44 on being named a 2022 Hank Aaron Award Finalist, an honor that recognizes the most outstanding regular season offensive performer in each League!— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 17, 2022
Vote for Julio ➡️ https://t.co/g9c2zA5WVy pic.twitter.com/hcv3ltNkQY
- The Seattle Sports 710 AM staff highlights how the Houston Astros’ reaction to their ALDS win over the Mariners shows how they view Seattle as a legitimate competitor.
Around the league...
- The Chicago White Sox are reportedly impressed with multiple managerial candidates who’ve interviewed with the team so far:
Pedro Grifol and Joe Espada have impressed White Sox officials in the interview process, sources say.— Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) October 17, 2022
Additional managerial candidates are believed to be involved, with a final decision possible before the end of the month. @MLBNetwork @MLB @670TheScore
- The final pools for the World Baseball Classic have been announced:
Here’s what the final pools look like. pic.twitter.com/MpKREHppHC— World Baseball Classic (@WBCBaseball) October 17, 2022
- The MLB award schedule has been released, with finalists set to be announced on November 7th.
Award announcement schedule:— BBWAA (@officialBBWAA) October 17, 2022
Nov. 14: Rookies of the Year
Nov. 15: Managers of the Year
Nov. 16: Cy Young Awards
Nov. 17: MVP Awards
The finalists for all awards will be announced Nov. 7.
- After being postponed last night due to weather, Game 5 of the ALDS is scheduled for this afternoon at 1:07 PM PST with New York Yankees’ starter Nestor Cortes set to take the mound against Aaron Civale and the Cleveland Guardians.
- San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has undergone a second wrist surgery and is expected to be recovered by the start of spring training next season.
- With multiple 100+ win teams eliminated in early rounds of the playoffs, J.J. Cooper at Baseball America writes that we should embrace the chance for underdogs to win in the postseason rather than hoping dominant teams continue to hold their ground.
- The St. Louis Cardinals have signed both general manager Michael Girsch and assistant general manager/scouting director Randy Flores to multi-year contract extensions.
Loading comments...