The Daily Catch: Oct 18, 2022

Photo of the ALDS

Unsurprisingly, the photo that won “Photo of the ALDS” is a shot captured many times over the course of the season. Eugenio Suárez, who was supposed to be a chip in for Jesse Winker, ended up smashing 31 home runs this season, giving him ample time to perfect his bases-rounding high five with third base coach Manny Acta.

Look back at a few of them:

Grid View SEPTEMBER 14: Manny Acta #14 celebrates a home run by Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park on September 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

SEPTEMBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts after his home run with third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at T-Mobile Park on September 11, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

AUGUST 27: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners reacts with third base coach Manny Acta #14 after his home run during the second inning against the Cleveland Guardians at T-Mobile Park on August 27, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

AUGUST 13: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta #14 of the Seattle Mariners after hitting a solo home run off of Brock Burke #46 of the Texas Rangers in the top of the sixth inning at Globe Life Field on August 13, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images

AUGUST 02: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his first inning two run home run against the New York Yankees with third base coach Manny Acta #14 at Yankee Stadium on August 02, 2022 in New York City. Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

JUNE 14: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates with third base coach Manny Acta #14 after hitting a two-run home run during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on June 14, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

MAY 16: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners celebrates his solo home run with third base coach Manny Acta #14 in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on May 16, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

APRIL 15: Third base coach Manny Acta #14 congratulates Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners on his two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at T-Mobile Park on April 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. All players are wearing the number 42 in honor of Jackie Robinson Day. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Seen on Social Media

An unnamed loved one of Julio gave him this sweet card. Cue the awing.

Okay, I’m gonna need someone to explain this one to me.

Phillip Grubauer is the Jesse Winker of the Kraken — Curtis Rogers (@AKidFromKent) October 18, 2022

Medium iced cold brew black, please.

No more emails. If you need to reach me you need to bring me a coffee and lure me to you, like bringing a duck bread at the pond — JavaSok (@javasok) October 17, 2022

Trivia Question

Poll Eugenio Suárez signed with what team as a non-drafted free agent in 2008? Reds

Tigers

Twins

White Sox vote view results 18% Reds (24 votes)

60% Tigers (80 votes)

11% Twins (15 votes)

10% White Sox (14 votes) 133 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: On Saturday the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros combined to throw _______ pitches in a game, which was the third-most in postseason history. Was the pitch count over or under 500?

Answer: Under...it was 498 (insert “hehehehe” lizard gif here)

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll If you could put one of these silly stipulations in your contract, what would it be? Ice cream machine by your locker

The whole team has to do the Cha Cha Slide before every game

Personal seat in the dugout that massages your back vote view results 29% Ice cream machine by your locker (36 votes)

10% The whole team has to do the Cha Cha Slide before every game (13 votes)

60% Personal seat in the dugout that massages your back (75 votes) 124 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

MaiLLbag

