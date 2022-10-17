The Daily Catch: Oct 17, 2022

I’m Shay Weintraub and I not-so-secretly hope that the New York Yankees win tonight. But only because I love two of my friends who are really big Bronx Bombers fans (Abbie, Aly, enjoy your Christmas gift. That was it).

Vote for Photo of the ALDS

Grid View OCTOBER 15: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners slides into second and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros for a double during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

OCTOBER 13: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners dives to second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

OCTOBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated after his solo home run against the Houston Astros by third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

It is fitting. - Lou Fish-Sadin

Seen on Social Media

The tv people didn’t air Felix’s return to the mound so we did.

Not sure if this is helpful to anyone but I heard the broadcast didn’t show King Félix’s entrance so here is a crummy phone video if you didn’t get to see it pic.twitter.com/rhwVziimWP — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 17, 2022

The postseason is THE place to let our emotions power our antics, but this is uh...Josh aren’t you still down ever after you hit that?

This is wild.



Josh Naylor was rounding the bases rocking a baby and calling Gerrit Cole his son. I’m a fan of bat flips and celebrating your work, but don’t make it disrespectful. This is quite disrespectful.



pic.twitter.com/tJxN9UDJry — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) October 17, 2022

I think it’s important that I share a non-Mariners social media post every day now

[my gf actually turns into a worm]



me: oh my god. it’s ok, i’ll still go out with you



my worm gf: [sees a cool worm wearing a leather jacket] i think we should see other people — cory (@coolmathgame_) October 17, 2022

Trivia Question

On Saturday the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros combined to throw _______ pitches in a game, which was the third-most in postseason history.

Yesterday’s Question: The last team to eliminate the Seattle Mariners from the playoffs were the 2001 Yankees. Who was not on that team?

Answer: Jason Giambi (he joined NYY in 2002)

DaiLLy PoLL

Yesterday’s results:

MaiLLbag

NorthwestFan asks:

Does Cal call all pitches, or does he get some signs from the dugout?

Robbie got a ton of grief for throwing a second sinker to Yordan but isn’t that really on Cal? I know Robbie can shake him off, and there is no denying he failed to execute, but if people (like me) are perplexed that Robbie wasn’t throwing a slider, I suspect that’s on Cal.

What say you?

Thanks. “NorthwestFan”

Jacob Parr answers:

Northwest brings up a good point. In an interview after the game, Cal said that as the catcher, he felt responsible for the loss.

Cal told me that Alvarez beat them both games single handedly and he feels responsible as the catcher. That says a lot about him. — Brad Adam (@RealBradAdam) October 13, 2022

But I think the pitch callings is fine. I’m not sure if the sequencing specifically came from the dugout or from Cal, but the team clearly wanted to attack Yordan with sinkers. It’s his worst pitch to hit, and his 2nd in PutAway%. (Behind the slider, which I would guess would be pitch #3)

The issue is Robbie just threw a big ol’ Italian meatball. No one, especially not Yordan Alvarez, is missing both of these pitches.

So yeah, maybe back-to-back sinkers is a questionable call, but the onus is really on the reigning Cy Young winner to make a good pitch. Had Robbie buried it like I suspect he wanted to, and followed up with a slider, then maybe the M’s would be playing today.

Yours,

Jacob

Now that our season is over (it’s okay, we’re good, we’re okay), we’re looking for some more questions! Have a fun question? A serious question? A goofy question? We take ‘em all. Send them our way to lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com, subject line: MaiLLbag question.

