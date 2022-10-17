 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

The Daily Catch: Oct 17, 2022

We’re still here. We’re still somewhat full of cheer.

By Shay Weintraub
I’m Shay Weintraub and I not-so-secretly hope that the New York Yankees win tonight. But only because I love two of my friends who are really big Bronx Bombers fans (Abbie, Aly, enjoy your Christmas gift. That was it).

Vote for Photo of the ALDS

  • OCTOBER 15: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners slides into second and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros for a double during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series at T-Mobile Park on October 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 13: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners dives to second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning in game two of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
  • OCTOBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated after his solo home run against the Houston Astros by third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the seventh inning in game one of the American League Division Series at Minute Maid Park on October 11, 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images

Poll

Vote for your favorite photo of the ALDS:

view results
  • 42%
    OCTOBER 15: Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners slides into second and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros for a double during the eighth inning
    (20 votes)
  • 10%
    OCTOBER 13: Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners dives to second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning
    (5 votes)
  • 46%
    OCTOBER 11: Eugenio Suarez #28 of the Seattle Mariners is congratulated after his solo home run against the Houston Astros by third base coach Manny Acta #14 during the seventh inning
    (22 votes)
47 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

It is fitting. - Lou Fish-Sadin

Seen on Social Media

  • The tv people didn’t air Felix’s return to the mound so we did.
  • The postseason is THE place to let our emotions power our antics, but this is uh...Josh aren’t you still down ever after you hit that?
  • I think it’s important that I share a non-Mariners social media post every day now

Trivia Question

On Saturday the Seattle Mariners and Houston Astros combined to throw _______ pitches in a game, which was the third-most in postseason history.

Poll

Was the combined pitch count over or under 500 pitches?

view results
  • 65%
    Over 500
    (39 votes)
  • 35%
    Under 500
    (21 votes)
60 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: The last team to eliminate the Seattle Mariners from the playoffs were the 2001 Yankees. Who was not on that team?

Answer: Jason Giambi (he joined NYY in 2002)

DaiLLy PoLL

Poll

No skipping this poll. If you HAVE to pick one team to win the World Series, who is it?

view results
  • 72%
    New York Yankees
    (49 votes)
  • 27%
    Houston Astros
    (19 votes)
68 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

MaiLLbag

NorthwestFan asks:

Does Cal call all pitches, or does he get some signs from the dugout?

Robbie got a ton of grief for throwing a second sinker to Yordan but isn’t that really on Cal? I know Robbie can shake him off, and there is no denying he failed to execute, but if people (like me) are perplexed that Robbie wasn’t throwing a slider, I suspect that’s on Cal.

What say you?

Thanks. “NorthwestFan”

Jacob Parr answers:

Northwest brings up a good point. In an interview after the game, Cal said that as the catcher, he felt responsible for the loss.

But I think the pitch callings is fine. I’m not sure if the sequencing specifically came from the dugout or from Cal, but the team clearly wanted to attack Yordan with sinkers. It’s his worst pitch to hit, and his 2nd in PutAway%. (Behind the slider, which I would guess would be pitch #3)

The issue is Robbie just threw a big ol’ Italian meatball. No one, especially not Yordan Alvarez, is missing both of these pitches.

Baseball Savant

So yeah, maybe back-to-back sinkers is a questionable call, but the onus is really on the reigning Cy Young winner to make a good pitch. Had Robbie buried it like I suspect he wanted to, and followed up with a slider, then maybe the M’s would be playing today.

Yours,

Jacob

Now that our season is over (it’s okay, we’re good, we’re okay), we’re looking for some more questions! Have a fun question? A serious question? A goofy question? We take ‘em all. Send them our way to lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com, subject line: MaiLLbag question.

Happy birthday to...!

Current Tacoma Rainiers RHP Chris Mazza (33), former Mariners Rafael Montero (32), Stefan Romero (34) and John Mabry (52)!

Seattle Mariners v Tampa Bay Rays
Okay, this isn’t Chris Mazza in an M’s uniform, but this is Ty hitting a home run off of him last year.
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
Tampa Bay Rays v Seattle Mariners
JUNE 19: Rafael Montero #47 of the Seattle Mariners pitches the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Rays at T-Mobile Park on June 19, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. The Mariners beat the Rays 6-5 in extra innings.
Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images
Seattle Mariners v Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
JULY 19: Stefan Romero #7 of the Seattle Mariners is hit by a pitch in the sixth inning against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on July 19, 2014 in Anaheim, California.
Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images
Seattle Mariners vs. Kansas City Royals
John Mabry

