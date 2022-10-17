 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/17/22: Gerrit Cole, Trea Turner, and Dave Roberts

A light links day to begin your week.

By Becca Weinberg
/ new
Division Series - New York Yankees v Cleveland Guardians - Game Four Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

In Mariners news...

  • A handful of Mariners players share their thoughts on how the team’s successes and failures this season will lead them in the right direction for next season and beyond.

Around the league...

Becca’s picks...

  • Don’t miss OL Reign’s NWSL Semifinal match at Lumen Field this coming Sunday!

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...