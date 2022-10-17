Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/17/22: Gerrit Cole, Trea Turner, and Dave Roberts

In Mariners news...
- A few updated MLB draft pick projections:
Only update after yesterday:— Joe Doyle (@JoeDoyleMiLB) October 16, 2022
- The Mariners will pick No. 22.
- They will also (likely) pick No. 29 after being award a first round pick if/when Julio Rodriguez wins the AL Rookie of the Year award. https://t.co/TkfPVV4hkR
- A handful of Mariners players share their thoughts on how the team’s successes and failures this season will lead them in the right direction for next season and beyond.
Around the league...
- Another dominant outing from New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole forces an ALDS Game 5 against the Cleveland Guardians, as the Yankees win yesterday’s contest 4-2.
- Mark Feinsand at MLB.com highlights 8 potential landing spots for free agent and former Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner.
- Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return next season, but the team has many other uncertainties to address following their unexpected early exit from the 2022 postseason, after falling to the San Diego Padres in the NLDS.
Becca’s picks...
ɴᴇxᴛ sᴜɴᴅᴀʏ, 10/23 | 4:30pm PT— OL Reign (@OLReign) October 15, 2022
ʟᴇᴛ’s sʜᴀᴛᴛᴇʀ ᴛʜᴇ ʀᴇᴄᴏʀᴅ!
️ https://t.co/puzaYi0XPw#BoldTogether pic.twitter.com/jLjOjBUPiE
Loading comments...