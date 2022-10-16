The Daily Catch: Oct 16, 2022

I’m Shay Weintraub and that sweep sure didn’t feel like a sweep.

Grid View Game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners enters the seventeenth inning without a run Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to hitting pop fly during the sixteenth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field for the sixteenth inning against the Houston Astros in game three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Erik Swanson #50 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the thirteenth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the eleventh inning against Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners slides into second and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros for a double during the eighth inning in game three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to getting out of the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Boulder rolls back down mountain, Mariners chase after it, lose 1-0 - Jacob Parr

Forever our King pic.twitter.com/PO1Jlz0Sen — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 15, 2022

Mariners making up for 21 years of no playoffs by playing one inning for every year — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 16, 2022

It took an improbable comeback, a clutch homer, and 18 innings for the consensus-best AL team to beat these Mariners. Not the way anyone saw it going, for sure. — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 16, 2022

If your takeaway here is “Mariners fans are cursed” not “holy moly this team is set up to be really fun” I suggest choosing a new hobby. Maybe birding? Birds are nice and hold little of the potential for heartbreak sports do. — Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 16, 2022

Unfortunately the city of New York will never recover from this sick burn. pic.twitter.com/3DKBtXMA5d — Its the great Pugmane, Charlie Brown (@pugmane) October 16, 2022

The last team to eliminate the Seattle Mariners from the playoffs were the 2001 Yankees. Who was not on that team?

Yesterday’s Question: Who was the first Mariner to win Rookie of the Year?

Answer: Alvin Davis

A two-parter: Now that the Mariners have been eliminated...

No mail today! Remember, if you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Former Mariners Scott Davison (52), Josias Manzanillo (55) and Dan Firova (66)!