 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Daily Catch: Oct 16, 2022

The King has returned.

By Shay Weintraub
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

I’m Shay Weintraub and that sweep sure didn’t feel like a sweep.

Vote for (the last) Photo of the Game (of the season)

  • Game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners enters the seventeenth inning without a run Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to hitting pop fly during the sixteenth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field for the sixteenth inning against the Houston Astros in game three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Erik Swanson #50 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the thirteenth inning Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the eleventh inning against Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners slides into second and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros for a double during the eighth inning in game three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images
  • Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to getting out of the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game three Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images

Poll

Pick your favorite photo from Oct 15 vs. HOU

view results
  • 0%
    Game three of the American League Division Series between the Houston Astros and the Seattle Mariners enters the seventeenth inning without a run
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to hitting pop fly during the sixteenth inning
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field for the sixteenth inning against the Houston Astros in game three
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Mitch Haniger #17 of the Seattle Mariners takes the field for the sixteenth inning against the Houston Astros in game three
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Paul Sewald #37 of the Seattle Mariners reacts during the eleventh inning against
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners slides into second and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros for a double during the eighth inning in game three
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners reacts to getting out of the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game three
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday on Lookout Landing

Boulder rolls back down mountain, Mariners chase after it, lose 1-0 - Jacob Parr

Seen on Social Media

Trivia Question

The last team to eliminate the Seattle Mariners from the playoffs were the 2001 Yankees. Who was not on that team?

Poll

_____________ did not play for the 2001 New York Yankees.

view results
  • 0%
    Chuck Knoblauch
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Tino Martinez
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Paul O’Neill
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Jason Giambi
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s Question: Who was the first Mariner to win Rookie of the Year?

Answer: Alvin Davis

DaiLLy PoLL

A two-parter: Now that the Mariners have been eliminated...

Poll

Who do you think will win the World Series?

view results
  • 0%
    New York Yankees
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cleveland Guardians
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Houston Astros
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    San Diego Padres
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Philadelphia Phillies
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Who do you want to win the World Series?

view results
  • 0%
    New York Yankees
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Cleveland Guardians
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Houston Astros
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    San Diego Padres
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    Philadelphia Phillies
    (0 votes)
0 votes total Vote Now

Yesterday’s results:

MaiLLbag

No mail today! Remember, if you’d like a question answered, send them our way via email at lookoutlanding3.0@gmail.com or DM us on Twitter.

Happy birthday to...!

Former Mariners Scott Davison (52), Josias Manzanillo (55) and Dan Firova (66)!

Scott Davison
Josias Manzanillo
Dan Firova

More From Lookout Landing

Loading comments...