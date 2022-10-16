Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/16/22: Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura, and Spongebob Squarepants

No Mariners baseball today. The game yesterday, in spite of its outcome, will have to sate us all until March. We may have only gotten one home game, yet it had enough innings for two. The tension was astronomical, but the Mariners on the field, and the fans in the stands performed admirably for all 18 innings.

Now, at the end of a magical season, it is time to rest. Time for the players, the coaches, the broadcasters, the grounds crew, the social admins, and the fans to rest. I know I’m tired. Emotionally, physically, spiritually, financially, socially, I’m drained of all of it. So on this sad Sunday, take a walk, take a nap, take a break, and look at some links.

In Mariners News

Scott Servais went out of his way to acknowledge the contribution of the fans in the stands for yesterday’s game and throughout the season.

Scott Servais opened his presser by thanking the fans.



"The excitement, the energy you brought every inning... We can't ask for anything more."@KING5Sports pic.twitter.com/Nb8EUFmLns — Jake García (@Jake_M_Garcia) October 16, 2022

Cal Raleigh played through much of the last month with excruciating pain in his left thumb. He is an absolute warrior, and he deserves our undying and perpetual respect

Cal Raleigh says he has a torn UCL in his left thumb and bone fragments chip off. He plans to see a specialist in the coming days. — Daniel Kramer (@DKramer_) October 16, 2022

Mitch Haniger revealed he hopes to stay in Seattle next year as free agency looms for him this offseason.

Asked about his future, Mitch Haniger said:



"I don't really know to be honest with you. Just kind of wait to see what happens. I've loved playing here and hope to continue to play here. I'm really big fan of guys here and I've had a blast playing here the last couple years." — Ryan Divish (@RyanDivish) October 16, 2022

Around the League

The San Diego Padres eliminated the Dodgers last night after roaring back in the 7th inning to take a lead they never relinquished.

The Padres win, 5-3. They won three straight NLDS games, the last one in epic, come-from-behind fashion, and have slayed the dragon up the freeway. They’ll have home-field advantage in the unlikeliest of CS matchups vs the Phillies. The Dodgers and their 111-win season are done. — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) October 16, 2022

The Cleveland Guardians have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Yankees after an improbable walk-off, and Aaron Boone’s decision not to go to his closer in the 9th became Yankees history.

The New York Yankees were 167-0 in postseason history when leading by multiple runs entering the ninth inning- until tonight. — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 16, 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies stunned the defending champion Atlanta Braves with an unstoppable offense to advance to the NLCS in four games. Jean Segura decided to celebrate early.

Nick’s Pick

I had to watch the final 7 innings of yesterday’s game at work. I completely abandoned any semblance of professionalism the second I got there, actively walking around with my phone on a tray still watching every pitch. By the time it ended, I was still hours away from being off the clock, and was devastated that, A) we lost and, 2) I was still at work.

I finished up around 10:30 and looked at my phone, and the first thing I saw was this insanely stupid video that a friend of mine made that managed to make me do something I didn’t think I would be doing much of for the rest of the night. It made me laugh. For that reason I think you should see it too.