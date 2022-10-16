 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/16/22: Mitch Haniger, Jean Segura, and Spongebob Squarepants

Some links to check out while you’re between naps

By Nick Tucker
No Mariners baseball today. The game yesterday, in spite of its outcome, will have to sate us all until March. We may have only gotten one home game, yet it had enough innings for two. The tension was astronomical, but the Mariners on the field, and the fans in the stands performed admirably for all 18 innings.

Now, at the end of a magical season, it is time to rest. Time for the players, the coaches, the broadcasters, the grounds crew, the social admins, and the fans to rest. I know I’m tired. Emotionally, physically, spiritually, financially, socially, I’m drained of all of it. So on this sad Sunday, take a walk, take a nap, take a break, and look at some links.

In Mariners News

  • Scott Servais went out of his way to acknowledge the contribution of the fans in the stands for yesterday’s game and throughout the season.
  • Cal Raleigh played through much of the last month with excruciating pain in his left thumb. He is an absolute warrior, and he deserves our undying and perpetual respect
  • Mitch Haniger revealed he hopes to stay in Seattle next year as free agency looms for him this offseason.

Around the League

  • The San Diego Padres eliminated the Dodgers last night after roaring back in the 7th inning to take a lead they never relinquished.
  • The Cleveland Guardians have taken a 2-1 series lead over the Yankees after an improbable walk-off, and Aaron Boone’s decision not to go to his closer in the 9th became Yankees history.
  • The Philadelphia Phillies stunned the defending champion Atlanta Braves with an unstoppable offense to advance to the NLCS in four games. Jean Segura decided to celebrate early.

Nick’s Pick

I had to watch the final 7 innings of yesterday’s game at work. I completely abandoned any semblance of professionalism the second I got there, actively walking around with my phone on a tray still watching every pitch. By the time it ended, I was still hours away from being off the clock, and was devastated that, A) we lost and, 2) I was still at work.

I finished up around 10:30 and looked at my phone, and the first thing I saw was this insanely stupid video that a friend of mine made that managed to make me do something I didn’t think I would be doing much of for the rest of the night. It made me laugh. For that reason I think you should see it too.

