Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/15/22: Oscar González, Rhys Hoskins, and Bruce Sutter

It’s time to party.

By Anders Jorstad
Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Three Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball as we prepare for the M’s first home playoff game in two decades.

In the MLB Playoffs...

In Mariners news...

  • The Mariners Hype Video Team is working overtime this week, and I appreciate them for it.
  • The Mariners retail staff has joined a union!

Around the league...

  • Former top Mariners prospect Adam Jones is launching his own podcast.
  • The breakout season for Andrés Giménez has started to even out the Francisco Lindor trade, writes Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs.
  • Pirates GM Ben Cherington hinted that the team should be “more competitive” next season (not saying much after they went 62-100 in 2022). However, he had an interesting quote about spending money that indicated the team will continue to pinch pennies this winter.

Anders’ picks...

