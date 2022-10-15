Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/15/22: Oscar González, Rhys Hoskins, and Bruce Sutter

Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball as we prepare for the M’s first home playoff game in two decades.
In the MLB Playoffs...
- Guardians rookie Oscar González was the star once again as Cleveland outlasted the Yankees 4-2 to even the series at a game apiece.
- The Phillies bats, headlined by Rhys Hoskins, lit up the night in a 9-1 victory over Atlanta. Philadelphia now owns a 2-1 series lead.
- Padres pitching shut down the Dodgers in a 2-1 win for San Diego. The Padres now hold a 2-1 series advantage.
In Mariners news...
- The Mariners Hype Video Team is working overtime this week, and I appreciate them for it.
Two weeks ago, Cal ended the drought.— Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) October 14, 2022
Tomorrow, #PostSEAson baseball comes home. #EmbraceTheChaos pic.twitter.com/AQ7ystcFqU
- The Mariners retail staff has joined a union!
Welcome to UFCW 3000 @Mariners Retail workers! As a special season continues, we're celebrating another historic win: we've reached Union recognition through the #Mariners.— UFCW 3000 (@UFCW_3000) October 14, 2022
If you're at T-Mobile Park this weekend, be sure to congratulate the kiosk & team store workers. Go Ms! pic.twitter.com/8OjdumGxNN
- Shane Lantz at The Seattle Times caught up with Marchany Roman, the 17-year-old fan who caught Cal Raleigh’s iconic drought-snapping homer in the first MLB game he ever attended.
- Mariners playoff ticket prices are higher than playoff tickets at any other MLB team this postseason.
Around the league...
- Hall of Fame relief pitcher Bruce Sutter passed away yesterday at the age of 69. May he rest in peace.
- The Rangers met with former Giants manager Bruce Bochy as they continue their search for their next skipper.
- I doubt any pending Mariners free agent receives the qualifying offer, at this point.
Sorry mistyped a number:— Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) October 14, 2022
Source: The qualifying offer for this offseason will be $19.65 million dollars.
- Former top Mariners prospect Adam Jones is launching his own podcast.
Good news! We're launching a weekly sports podcast: "The Adam Jones Podcast." Former Baltimore Oriole @SimplyAJ10 and @sportswcoleman will host.— The Baltimore Banner (@BaltimoreBanner) October 13, 2022
The show will debut next week. Look for it on the Banner's website or wherever you listen to podcasts. pic.twitter.com/IjOlxtJ4y5
- The breakout season for Andrés Giménez has started to even out the Francisco Lindor trade, writes Jay Jaffe at Fangraphs.
- Pirates GM Ben Cherington hinted that the team should be “more competitive” next season (not saying much after they went 62-100 in 2022). However, he had an interesting quote about spending money that indicated the team will continue to pinch pennies this winter.
Anders’ picks...
- Anyone who has outstanding student debt: the student debt relief application Is now open! It takes literally 3 minutes to fill out, so go do it now! (NOTE: The site is currently in Beta launch so it may not be available at the moment you open it; they’re providing access in waves. Bookmark the page or set a reminder and check it periodically if you get such a notice. You have until December 2023 to fill it out.)
Loading comments...