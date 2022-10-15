The Daily Catch: Oct 15, 2022

My name is Shay Weintraub and my stepdad works in the engine room on the Ty France ferry.
This is it, everyone. Our backs are up against the wall more than it’s ever been this season. We don’t want the season to end today, it’s not time for the season to end. That and I’m sick today so I can’t make any watch parties and FOMO is real.
Vote for Photo of the Game
- Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) holds on to his batting helmet as he runs to second base after hitting a double in the top of the ninth inning Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners right fielder Taylor Trammell (20) pinch running for Seattle Mariners designated hitter Carlos Santana (41) (not pictured) watches the batter in the top of the eighth inning Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- J.P. Crawford #3 of the Seattle Mariners at bat against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners second baseman Adam Frazier (26) takes a moment in the bottom of the fifth inning Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Luis Castillo (21) watches the batter in the bottom of the fourth inning Photo by Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
- Andres Munoz #75 of the Seattle Mariners catches the ball for an out at first base against the Houston Astros during the eighth inning Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- Carlos Santana #41 of the Seattle Mariners dives to second base after hitting a double against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images
- Julio Rodriguez #44 of the Seattle Mariners and Jose Altuve #27 of the Houston Astros interact during the fifth inning Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
Seen on Social Media
when you totally guess on a jeopardy question and get it right pic.twitter.com/XM2m2CdzgI— Lookout Landing (@LookoutLanding) October 15, 2022
postseason baseball! at my house! pic.twitter.com/x6jXW3JuEx— Tucker the Mariners Pup (@MarinersPup) October 15, 2022
Not Mariners, but important.
my son came home with this last night— Kristi Yamaguccimane (@wapplehouse) October 14, 2022
“Hey I like your cow”
“Oh that’s my calf” pic.twitter.com/KLBGRXVgqp
Trivia Question
Thursday’s results:
